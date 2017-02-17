New Canon EOS M6, Rebel T7i and EOS 77D Cameras

Press releases from Canon

New CANON EOS M6 Digital Camera Adds Powerful Performance to EOS M Series

Designed with the advanced enthusiast photographer in mind, Canon Canada, Inc., has announced the latest addition to its EOS M series – the Canon EOS M6 Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera; and a high performance External Electronic View Finder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots. For photographers who demand premium performance, the new EOS M6 Camera features the company’s 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor able to capture sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light situations, its most advanced image processor, DIGIC 7, and super-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF speed, enabling photographers to capture clear, sharp, high-resolution images and Full HD videos.

Advanced photographers will find everything they need at their fingertips, with intuitive DSLR-like dials and control, as well as access to the entire lineup of Canon EF, EF-S and EF-M interchangeable lenses, all in a compact, camera body to take with them wherever they go. Additional advanced EOS camera technologies built into the EOS M6 camera include:

• Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

• 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

• High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (fps) (up to 9.0 fps with AF Lock)

• DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600

• Full HD 60p

• Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilization

• Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology

• Intuitive Touch Screen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD

• Control & Customize with Five Functional Dials

• Compatible with EF1, EF-S1 and EF-M Lenses & select EOS System Accessories

The Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.

Usability has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing. The three-inch touch screen tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie.

The new Canon EOS M6 Camera is scheduled to be available in both black and silver models through authorized Canon dealers as part of body-and-lens kits with the EF-M 15-45mm/F3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom kit lens at an estimated retail price of $1,149.99, and with the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for an estimated retail price of $1,449.99, scheduled to be available April 2017.

Optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2

The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model and provides high-performance viewing with approximately 2.36 million dots. Connectivity is very important to today’s photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth capability that can maintain a smooth constant connection with compatible smartphones or tablets when using the Canon Camera Connect App. The EVF-DC2 is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price of $329.99.

CS100 Firmware Update

The new EOS M6 is compatible with the Canon Connect Station CS100, a go-to-photo and video hub that allows family and friends a way to quickly and easily store, manage view and share unforgettable memorable moments wirelessly. Canon is also announcing today a firmware update to the Canon Connect Station CS100 and mobile application. The firmware update includes the following improvements:

• Compatibility for select Canon and non-Canon cameras, with a wider range of supported file formats

• Support for video playback of computer-edited movies

• Improved smartphone connectivity and compatibility

New Canon EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D Cameras Possess Stunning Autofocus Capabilities

Developed and designed to meet the varying needs of entry-level and advanced amateur photographers, Canon Canada, Inc. has announced two new additions to the celebrated EOS system – the EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera, which adds to the popular Rebel series of entry-level DSLR cameras, and the EOS 77D DLSR camera, which represents a new category of cameras for advanced amateur photographers. Canon also introduced today the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and Wireless Remote Control BR-E1, as well as added functionality for the Canon Connect Station CS100.

Focused on Innovation

The EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D both feature an optical viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF system to help enable more precise focusing. In live view mode, both cameras utilize Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF to deliver the world’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.03 seconds. This technical achievement allows users to find their subject, focus accurately, and capture the shot more quickly than ever before. Both models also have built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology for easy transfer of images.

In addition to the focusing enhancements, common features of the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D cameras include:

• Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System

• Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

• 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

• DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600

• Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology

• Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

• Movie Electronic IS

• HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie

• High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.0 frames per second (fps)

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera

The EOS Rebel T7i is the first camera in the EOS Rebel series with a 45-point, all cross-type AF system within the Optical Viewfinder. It is also the first in the series with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection and the first with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. Creative filters for both still images and video will allow users to customize the look and feel of their content in new and imaginative ways.

When designing the new EOS Rebel T7i, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning to go beyond the program mode of a DSLR camera. Users will now be able to see on-screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture, guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallower depth-of-field or being able to give moving-subjects a frozen or flowing look.

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price $949.99 for the body only, $1,149.99 with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and $1,399.99 with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens respectively.

Canon EOS 77D Camera

For advanced amateur photographers looking to expand their knowledge and experience with DSLR cameras, Canon’s new EOS 77D is the ideal next step camera for them. The EOS 77D represents a new category of advanced amateur EOS cameras, a step above the Rebel series. Users of the EOS 77D DSLR camera will benefit from features like the 7650-pixel RBG+IR Metering Sensor, similar to the one found in the EOS 80D camera and Anti-Flicker shooting mode to help combat the on-and-off repetitive flickering from artificial lights found in high-school gyms or auditoriums.

The EOS 77D also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for photographers who desire quicker and easier access to changing and controlling settings on the camera. The Canon EOS 77D is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price $1,149.99 for the body only, and $1,649.99 with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens kit.

EF-S Lens and Remote Accessory Utilizing Bluetooth Technology

The new Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is nearly 20 percent smaller than the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, without sacrificing image quality. Features of the lens include:

• Compact-size, Standard Zoom Lens with High Image Quality

• Lead Screw-type STM

• Image Stabilization at up to 4 Stops of Shake Correction

• Stylish Design

The Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in early April 2017 for an estimated retail price $324.99.

In addition, Canon is introducing it’s first-ever remote utilizing Bluetooth technology, the Wireless Remote Control BR-E1. This new remote allows photographers to capture images from within a 16-foot radius of the camera. This camera accessory is useful for photographers who are looking to capture images remotely in situations where there could be issues with signal reception or line-of-sight to the camera. The Canon Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 will be compatible with both the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D cameras. The Canon BR-E1 is schedule to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price of $64.99.

