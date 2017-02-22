National Pictures of the Year Finalists Announced

News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) has announced the finalists of the 10th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition. Out of appromixately 2000 images and 22 multimedia productions by 100 Canadian photojournalists, the judges selected finalists in the 13 categories. The judging was streamed live and can be seen on the NPAC YouTube channel. NPAC Vice President Ben Nelms said, “We believe live-streaming and recording the judging process allowed for greater transparency as well as to give photographers the opportunity to learn from watching their work being judged.”
The 2016 Photograph of the Year, Photojournalist of the Year, Student Photographer of the Year, Student Multi Media of the Year, and all category winners will be announced at the National Pictures of the Year Gala on May 6.
An exhibition of the finalists will be presented during Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in Toronto from May 1 to 12, with an opening reception on May 4 at 6 p.m. The images will also be on view in Vancouver as an exhibition in Capture Photography Festival from March 20 to April 14. The opening reception will be March 23.
The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2016 National Pictures of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):
PHOTOJOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by The Canadian Press
Mark Blinch / Independent
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald
John Lehmann / The Globe and Mail
Melissa Renwick / Toronto Star
SPOT NEWS – Sponsored by The Camera Store
Amber Bracken / Independent for The Globe and Mail – Pipeline Protest
Cole Burston / Independent for AFP – Evacuee Centre at Fort McMurray Fire
Cole Burston / Independent for AFP – Rescue workers at Fort McMurray Fire
Rafal Gerszak / Independent for The Globe and Mail – Opioid Crisis
GENERAL NEWS – Sponsored by CNW Group
Mark Blinch / Independent for Reuters – Ghomeshi Protestor
Mike Deal / Winnipeg Free Press – Search for Kevin Dilk
Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press – Bonfire at La Roche grave site
FEATURE – Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press
Lars Hagberg/ Independent for The Canadian Press – Super Heroes outside hospital window
Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press – Eagle feasts on salmon
Edouard Plante-Frechette / La Presse – Iraqi Soldier in prayer
SPORTS ACTION – Sponsored by Nikon Canada
Mathieu Belanger / Getty Images – Boxing Match
Jon Blacker / MLB Photos – Donaldson Slides Home
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald – Rodeo Bronc Stomp
SPORTS FEATURE – Sponsored by Sony Canada
Darren Calabrese / Independent – CrossFit athlete Lindsay Hilton
Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press – UFC Fighter Garreth McLellan
Jean Levac / The Ottawa Citizen – Bolt and de Grasse at Rio Olympics
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Vistek
Abandoned at Birth
David Zelikovitz / Chatelaine
Boxer Ryan “The Real Deal” Ford
Ryan Jackson / Independent for the Edmonton Journal
The Other Residential School Runaways
Nick Iwanyshyn / Maclean’s
TEAM MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Thomson Reuters
The Last Mambabatok
Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Brent Foster / Foster Visuals
Cinematography: Pawel Dwulit / Independent
Cinematography: Preston Kanak / Independent
Producer: Tammy Foster / Foster Visuals
Title Sequences: Alon Isocianu
Mission of Mercy: Toronto surgeons treat burn victims on remote Bangladesh island
Videographer: Melissa Renwick / Toronto Star
Editor: Kelsey Wilson / Toronto Star
Reporter: Marina Jimenez / Toronto Star
The Real Faces of ISIS
Videographer: Peter Bregg / Maclean’s
Reporter: Sally Armstrong / Maclean’s
Producer: Liz Sullivan / Maclean’s
Editor: Liam Maloney / Maclean’s
Trumpland: Luzerne County
Filmed by Jake Naughton / The Globe and Mail
Edited by Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail
Reporting by Joanna Slater / The Globe and Mail
Produced by Rachel Wine / The Globe and Mail
Map by Trish McAlister / The Globe and Mail
PICTORIAL – Sponsored by Canon Canada
Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press – Tidal Pools
Colin Horabin / Independent – Eagles in Flight
Guillaume Nolet / Independent – Duck Hunters
PICTURE STORY – FEATURE – Sponsored by Leica
Darren Calabrese / Independent – CrossFit athlete Lindsay Hilton
Giovanni Capriotti / Independent – Muddy York Rugby Football Club
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald – The Lazy U Ranch
John Lehmann / The Globe and Mail – Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Melissa Renwick / Toronto Star – Former Employees of General Electric
PICTURE STORY – NEWS – Sponsored by Leica
Amber Bracken / Independent for the Globe & Mail – Pipeline Protest
Cole Burston / Independent for AFP – Fort McMurray Fire
Jason Franson / The Canadian Press – Fort McMurray Fire
Edouard Plante-Frechette / La Presse – Mosul, Iraqi
PORTRAIT / PERSONALITY – Sponsored by Beau Photo
Tyler Anderson / Independent – Latch Akesuk
Peter Bregg / Maclean’s Magazine – Zanib
Fred Lum / The Globe and Mail – Deepa Mehta
Zachary Prong / Independent – Khan Mohammed
SOCIAL ISSUE – Sponsored by Fujifilm
Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press – Cannabis Smoker
Leah Hennel / Independent – Assisted Dying
Melissa Renwick / Toronto Star – GE former employee Roger Fowler
Martin Tremblay / La Presse – Haitian Cholera Outbreak
Student Photographer of the Year – Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
Submission deadline: April 1, 2017
Student Multi Media of the Year – Sponsored by Nikon Canada
Submission deadline: April 1, 2017
