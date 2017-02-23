Latow Photography Weekend

Latow Photographers Guild’s 38th Annual Photography Weekend will be held April 8 and 9 at the Art Gallery of Burlington in Burlington, Ontario. Nature photographer, teacher and workshop leader Denise Ippolito is this year’s speaker. The weekend’s session titles include Blending Nature and Art, Learning to Think Outside the Box, Bloomin’ Ideas, Visual Expressions, Creating Pleasing Blurs, and the Art of Flower Photography. The Latow Audio Visual Festival will be on Saturday evening and will include presentations from Ireland, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada. During the month of April, there will also be a photo exhibition on the theme of Canada 150 at the Art Gallery of Burlington.