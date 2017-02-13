Inside Out

Until February 26, the McCord Museum in Montreal is presenting an outdoor installation as a tribute to William Notman. Portraits of Visionaries From Montreal features images of 21 leaders in various industries who are doing innovative work in their field. The series can be seen in four locations: Notman House, Papeterie Guérin’s window, the palisade on St. Denis street (next to UQAM), and the palisade in the Quartier des spectacles.

Notman, A Visionary Photographer is on still on view through March 26. If you’re in the area, I highly recommend it. In November, I had the opportunity to see this fun, well-designed and comprehensive exhibition. Notman was a photographer far ahead of his time, and it was great to see and learn more about his work. Don’t miss this one; it’s one of the best photo exhibitions I’ve ever seen!