Four New Lenses From Sigma



Press releases by Gentec International

Sigma Unveils Three New Art Lenses, World’s First Full Frame 14 mm f/1.8 Art

Gentec International, the exclusive Canadian distributor of Sigma lenses, has announced the introduction of three new lenses to the renowned Art series line, the Sigma 14 mm f/1.8 DG HSM | Art, the SIGMA 24-70 mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Art, and the SIGMA 135 mm f/1.8 DG HSM | Art.

Pricing and release dates have not yet been announced, but the lenses will be available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts. Compatibility with the Sony E-mount is made possible with the use of Sigma’s MC-11 mount adapter.

The new Sigma 12-24 mm f/4 DG HSM | Art lens has a suggested retail price of $2,169.95 and is expected to be available for Sigma, Canon and Nikon in November 2016.

Sigma 14 mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

Debuting the world’s first 1.8 ultra wide-angle lens, the 14 mm f/1.8 Art incorporates the same ground-breaking aspherical element as Sigma’s critically acclaimed 12-24 mm f/4 Art, while affording photographers incredible flexibility in low light and astrophotography scenarios. Boasting outstanding image quality from center to edge, the 14 mm f/1.8 Art features the largest glass mold (80 mm) in the industry, offering photographers an ultra-wide prime with virtually no distortion, flare or ghosting. Incorporating three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) lens elements and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements, the 14 mm Art minimizes transverse chromatic abberration, common in ultra wide-angle lenses. In addition to the great IQ from edge to edge, the new 14 mm f/1.8 offers a superfast and efficient AF system.

With a minimum focus distance of 10.6 inches at 14 mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

Sigma 135 mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

Boasting outstanding sharpness and great image quality from edge to edge, the 135 mm f/1.8 Art lens enters the market as Sigma’s new premiere mid-range telephoto prime lens. Ideal for events such as concerts, indoor sports, conferences and press events, the 1.8 F-stop delivers greater “shallow depth of field” and isolation of subjects from distracting backgrounds. The outstanding compression effect makes it equally as powerful for up-close and full-length portraits. Its new large hyper sonic motor (HSM) provides ample torque to the focus group for optimal speed while the acceleration sensor detects the position of the lens for compensation focus groups for factors including gravity, producing faster and more responsive AF. Equipped with a focus limiter, the 135 mm f/1.8 Art can be easily optimized for a variety of distances and situations.

Sigma 24-70 mm f/2.8 DG HSM OS Art

Featuring a brand new OS and highly efficient AF system, the revamped 24-70 mm f/2.8 Art embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series. Covering a wide range of shooting scenarios, the 24-70 mm workhorse DNA includes three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements and four aspherical elements to reduce chromatic aberration. The 24-70 mm f/2.8 Art aspherical elements use Sigma’s ground-breaking thicker center glass design and highly precise polishing process, delivering stunning images and aiming for perfectly circular bokeh effects. The lens’ purpose-built structure boasts a new metal barrel for optimal durability, TSC composite internal moving components designed to resist thermal contraction and expansion, as well as a dust and splash-proof design with oil-repellent front and rear elements.

Additional Features

• Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

• “Made in Japan” with the best craftsmanship

• Sigma USB Dock for Sigma Global Vision lenses (optional)

• Incorporating Rounded Diaphragm

• Brass made bayonet mount

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

• Evaluation with Sigma’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

Canadian Warranty

Like all Sigma lenses, these lenses are backed by a comprehensive seven-year Canadian warranty.

Specifications

Sigma 14 mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Minimum aperture (width): f/16 | Angle of view (35 mm): 114.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 27 cm/10.6 in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): 95.4 mm x 126 mm/9.5 in. x 5.0 in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.8 | Weight: 1,170 g/41.3 oz.

Sigma 135 mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

Lens Construction: 13 elements in 10 groups | Minimum aperture (width): f/16 | Filter size: 82 mm | Angle of view (35 mm): 18.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 87.5 cm/34.4 in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): 91.4 mm x 114.9 mm/4.0 in. x 4.5 in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5 | Weight: 1,130 g/40.2 oz.

Sigma 24-70 mm f/2.8 DG HSM OS Art

Lens Construction: 19 elements in 14 groups | Minimum aperture (width): f/22 | Angle of view (35 mm): 84.1-34.3° | Minimum focusing distance: 37 cm/1.5 in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): 88 mm×107.6 mm /3.5 in. x 4.2 in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4.8 | Weight: TBD

SIGMA’s Light Bazooka Ultra Telephoto Zoom, the 100-400 mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary

Gentec International, the exclusive Canadian distributor of Sigma lenses, announces the introduction of the Sigma 100-400 mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary to their lineup of lenses. This new Contemporary lens offers the compact size, lightweight, and high cost performance of a 70-300 mm lens while delivering 400-mm telephoto performance. This approach results in a tempting new ultra-telephoto choice for photographers. Offering a combination of stunning image quality and outstanding functionality, this lens satisfies the needs of pros and amateurs alike.

Pricing and release dates have not yet been announced, but the lens will be available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts. Compatibility with the Sony E-mount is made possible with the use of Sigma’s MC-11 mount adapter.

Sigma 100-400 mm f/5-6.3 DG HSM OS Contemporary

Boasting outstanding reach and performance value, the new 100-400 mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary telephoto zoom lens offers great IQ and usability with its lightweight, compact, dust- and splash-proof design. Equipped with the newly released Sigma OS and AF, the lens provides exceptional performance at lower shutter speeds. Highly versatile, the 100-400 mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary also features Sigma’s unique macro function (1:3.8 ratio) for perfecting close-ups and distance shots, and push/pull focal zooming for ease of use.

Additional Features

• Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

• “Made in Japan” with the best craftsmanship

• Sigma USB Dock for Sigma Global Vision lenses (optional)

• Incorporating Rounded Diaphragm

• Brass made bayonet mount

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

• Evaluation with Sigma’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

Canadian Warranty

Like all Sigma lenses, these lenses are backed by a comprehensive seven-year Canadian warranty.

Specifications

Sigma 100-400 mm f/5-6.3 DG HSM OS Contemporary

Lens Construction: 21 elements in 15 groups | Minimum aperture (width): f/22 | Filter size: 67 mm | Angle of view (35 mm): 24.4-6.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 160 cm/6.3 in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): 86.4 mm x 182.3 mm/3.4 in. x 7.2 in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.8 | Weight: 1,160 g/ 40.9 oz.