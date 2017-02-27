The Greater Toronto Council of Camera Clubs’ Capturing Light and Shadows Day is April 22 in Thornhill, Ont. Speakers include Michelle Valberg, Michael Willems, Juraj Dolanjski, Doug Hansgate, Chris Ogonek and Tim McGill. Michelle Valberg will speak on nature and landscape shooting. There will be five tutorial leaders and two shoots (on human form and creative lighting) with models in the afternoon. The annual GTCCC Banquet and Awards Gala is in the evening. Early bird registration is available until March 22 on the GTCCC registration page.