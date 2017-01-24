Views of Canada

Through February 18, Viktor Kolář’s Canada, 1968-1973 is one view at the Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto. This is the gallery’s first solo exhibition of work by the celebrated Czech photographer, who left his home country in 1968 to flee to Austria after the Warsaw Pact invasion, then immigrated to Canada. He arrived in Vancouver, took a six-month English class, and started photographing his new home with his father’s old Leica. His photography was well-received; he got a grant to make and exhibit work. He moved to Montreal, and then later returned to Czechoslovakia when he was allowed amnesty. He eventually became a professor at the Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague and left an impact on generations of photographers. Canada, 1968-1973 is a collection of Kolář’s black-and-white images offering a view of Canada as seen through the eyes of a new arrival.

In addition, the gallery is presenting Geoffrey James’ Canadian Photographs from February 25 through March 25. Canadian photographer Geoffrey James has spent the past six years travelling Canada and documenting everyday life here. These colour images examine Canadian identity, the past and the future through simple, quotidian moments.