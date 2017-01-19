The New Leica M10



Press release by Leica

An iconic camera system sets standards yet again: the perfect balance of long-established traditions and technical innovation in the Leica M10 embodies the essence of everything that is truly important for photography like no other camera before. Although all its functions have been adapted to meet the precise needs of contemporary photography, there has been no deviation from the essential principles of the legendary M-System. Every single component and every technical solution concentrates uncompromisingly on photography. With its more compact dimensions, improved performance and even more intuitive handling, the Leica M10 sets a new milestone in the ongoing history of Leica M photography.

The Form Factor: Analogue Dimensions Enter the Digital Age

Many photographers who appreciate the dimensions of analogue M-Models due to their ideal ergonomics and perfect fit in the hands expressed their wishes for precisely this for digital M-Cameras. Leica has now realised these dream dimensions – with a top plate depth of only 33.75 millimeters, a whole four millimeters less than that of its close relative, the Leica M (Typ 240). The Leica M10 is now the slimmest digital M of all time.

The Rangefinder: A Precise Window on the World

The rangefinder has always played an extremely important role in the glorious heritage of the Leica M-System. A number of important aspects of this legendary focusing technology have now been further optimised in the Leica M10: To improve the view of the subject, the field of view has been enlarged by 30 percent and the magnification factor has been increased to 0.73. Eye-relief – the optimum distance of the eye from the viewfinder eyepiece – has also been considerably increased. Thanks to a 50 percent increase in this distance, the viewfinder is much more comfortable to use, particularly for photographers who wear glasses.

The Sensor: The Digital Canvas

The key component of the Leica M10 is the 24 MP, full-frame CMOS sensor developed especially for this camera. Its new technology leads to significant improvements in all parameters relevant to imaging performance: impressive dynamic range, excellent contrast rendition, exceptional sharpness and finest resolution of details. Its unique pixel and microlens architecture enables a particularly large aperture, i.e. even rays of light arriving at the sensor from oblique angles are precisely captured by its photodiodes – this has been further improved in comparison with the previous generation. The glass cover plate of the sensor acts as an infrared cut-off filter and thus also avoids undesirable refraction of incoming light by additional layers of glass. The omission of a low-pass filter also ensures that the Leica M10 delivers maximum sharpness. This leads to significantly better imaging results, especially in the case of wide-angles and very fast lenses.

Thanks to the new design of the sensor of the Leica M10, the ISO sensitivity range has been expanded. It now allows exposures at values between ISO 100 and 50,000 with considerably improved noise characteristics at higher ISO settings. The Leica M10 opens up entirely new areas of photography and delivers exceptional imaging performance even in difficult lighting conditions.

Image-Processing Electronics: The Next Quality Level

The latest-generation Maestro II image processor of the M10 reflects the state-of-the-art of advanced processor technology. In combination with the equally new 24 MP sensor, this ensures that all exposures captured impress with exceptionally brilliant image quality. Thanks to a 2 GB buffer memory and sequential shooting at up to five frames per second at full resolution, photographers will never again miss the decisive moment. The Leica M10 is the fastest M-Camera ever made.

In addition to this, the processor allows the loupe function to be freely positioned for even better assessment of sharpness. This new function can be used not only on the camera’s monitor screen, but also in conjunction with the Visoflex electronic viewfinder (EVF) with 2.4 MP resolution. The viewfinder features a swivel function for shooting from unusual angles and an integrated GPS module that can be switched in for geotagging image files.

The Handling Concept: Intuitive and Reduced to Essentials

Since the beginning, Leica M-Cameras have stood for concentration on only the essential functions. This principle has been conscientiously pursued in the Leica M10, which sets new standards in terms of intuitive handling and rapid access to the settings relevant to photography: For instance, the controls on the back are limited to the joystick control and just three buttons for Play, Live View and Menu. The importance of particular settings varies according to personal preferences and photographic needs. In view of this, Leica M10 also offers a freely-configurable Favourites Menu for the definition of a profile of personally relevant functions.

One of the most distinctive features of the Leica M10 is the ISO setting dial on the top plate. For the first time in a digital Leica M, all essential shooting parameters such as focusing, aperture, shutter speed and ISO value can be selected manually without using the menu – or even switching on the camera. This allows even more direct control and greater discretion when shooting.

The WLAN Module: Memories Are There to be Shared and Shown

The Leica M10 is the first M-Camera with integrated WLAN connectivity. This enables fast, wireless transfer of pictures to Apple mobile devices, where they can be edited and, for instance, posted and shared in social networks. The Leica M-App also enables the direct transfer of RAW data in DNG format to mobile devices for further processing with suitable apps from iOS Version 10.2. The Leica M10 can also be remotely controlled by WLAN from a smartphone or tablet. This makes it easy to shoot perfect pictures from unusual angles or avoid camera shake when shooting with longer shutter speeds.

Leica M10: A Further Step Towards Perfection

“The Leica M is the heart, the backbone and the soul of Leica Camera. The Leica M10 unites state-of-the-art technology and exceptional optical performance with a conscious focus on the traditional advantages of the unique Leica M rangefinder system. In this, the innovative camera and its concentration on the functions essential to photography set new standards, while its exceptionally lean handling concept takes us a further step towards absolute perfection. Made in Germany and made by Leica – the Leica M10 stands as an outstanding brand statement for the finest arts of engineering, highest quality and craftsmanship,” explains Oliver Kaltner, CEO Leica Camera AG.

“The new M, the M10! Not a camera for everyone – but increasingly a camera for people who love a system that is built for the future while maintaining consistent compatibility with its past. The rangefinder system lets me frame and compose my pictures. The rangefinder system lets me tread in the footsteps of the world’s greatest photographers. The rangefinder system lets me create photographs with my own visual style. The new M10 and the wealth of present and past Leica M-Lenses – products that awaken and fulfill the desires of every photographer,” emphasizes Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, majority shareholder and chairman of the supervisory board of Leica Camera AG.

Availability:

Leica M10 camera:

Available from 19 January 2017

TECHNICAL DATA

Camera type: Leica M10, compact digital view and range finder system camera

Lens attachment: Leica M bayonet with additional sensor for 6-bit coding

Lens system: Leica M lenses, Leica R lenses can be used with an adapter (available as an accessory)

Shot format/picture sensor: CMOS chip, active surface approx. 24 x 36mm

Resolution: DNG™: 5976 x 3992 pixels (24MP), JPEG: 5952 x 3968 pixels (24MP),4256 x 2832 pixels (12MP), 2976 x 1984 pixels (6MP)

Data formats: DNG™ (raw data, compressed loss-free), JPEG

File size: DNG™: 20-30 MB, JPEG: Depending on resolution and picture content

Buffer memory: 2GB / 16 pictures in series

White balance: Automatic, manual, 8 presets, color temperature input

Storage medium: SD cards up to 2GB/SDHC cards up to 32GB/SDXC cards up to 2TB

Menu languages: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Korean

Exposure metering: Exposure metering through the lens (TTL), with working aperture;

Metering principle/method: For metering the light reflected by light blades of the 1st shutter curtain onto a measuring cell: Strong center-weighted; for metering on the sensor: Spot, center-weighted, multi-field metering

Metering range: At room temperature and normal humidity for ISO 100, at aperture 1.0 EV-1 to EV20 at aperture 32. Flashing of the left triangular LED in the viewfinder indicates values below the metering range

Sensitivity range: ISO 100 to ISO 50000, adjustable in 1/3 ISO increments from ISO 200,choice of automatic control or manual setting

Exposure modes: Choice of automatic shutter speed control with manual aperture preselection – aperture priority A, or manual shutter speed and aperture setting

Flash exposure control:

Flash unit attachment: Via accessory shoe with central and control contacts

Synchronization: Optionally triggered at the 1st or 2nd Shutter curtain

Flash sync time: = 1/180s; slower shutter speeds can be used, if working below sync speed: Automatic changeover to TTL linear flash mode with HSS-compatible Leica system flash units

Flash exposure metering: Using center-weighted TTL pre-flash metering with Leica flash units (SF40, SF64, SF26), or flash units compatible with the system with SCA3502 M5 adapter

Flash measurement cell: 2 silicon photo diodes with collection lens on the camera base

Flash exposure compensation: ±3EV in1⁄3EV increments

Displays in flash mode (in viewfinder only): Using flash symbol LED

Viewfinder:

Construction principle: Large, bright line frame viewfinder with automatic parallax compensationEyepiece: Calibrated to -0.5 dpt.; corrective lenses from -3 to +3 diopter available

Image field limiter: By activating two bright lines each: For 35 and 135mm, or for 28 and 90mm, or for 50 and 75mm; automatic switching when lens is attached.

Parallax compensation: The horizontal and vertical difference between the viewfinder and the lens is automatically compensated according to the relevant distance setting, i.e. the viewfinder bright-line automatically aligns with the subject detail recorded by the lens.

Matching viewfinder and actual image: At a range setting of 2m, the bright-line frame size corresponds exactly to the sensor size of approx. 23.9 x 35.8mm; at infinity setting, depending on the focal length, approx. 7.3% (28mm) to 18% (135mm) more is recorded by the sensor than indicated by the corresponding bright line frame and slightly less for shorter distance settings than 2m

Magnification (For all lenses): 0.73 x

Large-base range finder: Split or superimposed image range finder shown as a bright field in the center of the viewfinder image

Effective metering basis: 50.6mm (mechanical measurement basis 69.31mm x viewfinder magnification 0.73x)

Displays:

In the viewfinder: Four-digit digital display with dots above and below

On back: 3” color -TFT LCD monitor with 16 million colors and 1,036,800 pixesn, approx. 100% image field, glass cover of extremely hard, scratch-resistant Gorilla® glass, color space: sRGB, for Live-View and review mode, displays

Shutter and shutter release:

Shutter: Metal blade focal plane shutter with vertical movement

Shutter speeds: For aperture priority: (A) continuous from 125s to 1⁄4000s., for manual adjustment: 8s to 1⁄4000s in half steps, from 8s to 125s in whole steps, B: For long exposures up to maximum 125s (in conjunction with self-timer T function, i.e. 1st release = shutter opens, 2nd release = shutter closes), (1⁄180s): Fastest shutter speed for flash synchronization, HSS linear flash mode possible with all shutter speeds faster than 1⁄180s (with HSS-compatible Leica system flash units)

Picture series: approx. 5 pictures/s, 30-40 pictures in series

Shutter release button: Two-stage, 1st step: Activation of the camera electronics including exposure metering and exposure lock (in aperture priority mode), 2nd step: Shutter release; standard thread for cable release integrated.

Self-Timer: Delay optionally 2s (aperture priority and manual exposure setting) or 12s, set in menu, indicated by flashing LED on front of camera and corresponding display in monitor.

Turning the camera on/off: Using main switch on top of camera; optional automatic shutdown of camera electronics after approx. 2/5/10 minutes; reactivated by tapping the shutter release

Power supply: 1 lithium ion rechargeable battery, nominal voltage 7.4V, capacity 1300mAh.; maximum charging current/voltage: DC 1000mA, 7.4V; Model No.: BP-SCL5; Manufacturer:

PT. VARTA Microbattery, Made in Indonesia, Operating conditions (in camera): 0°C – + 40°C

Charger: Inputs: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz, 300mA, automatic switching, or 12V DC, 1.3A; Output: DC 7.4V, 1000mA/max. 8.25V, 1100mA; Model No.: BC-SCL5; Manufacturer: Guangdong PISEN Electronics Co., Ltd., Made in China, Operating conditions: 0°C – + 35°C

GPS (only with Leica Visoflex viewfinder attached, available as an accessory): Optional (not available everywhere due to country-specific legislation, i.e. enforced automatic shutdown in those countries), data are written to EXIF header in picture files.

Wifi: Complies with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard (standard Wifi protocol), channel 1-11, encryption method: Wifi-compatible WPA™/WPA2™ encryption, access method: Infrastructure mode

Camera body:

Material: All-metal die cast magnesium body, synthetic leather covering. Brass top panel and base, black or silver chrome plated finish

Image field selector: Allows the bright-line pairs to be manually activated at any time (e.g. to compare detail)

Tripod thread: A ¼ (¼“) DIN stainless steel in bottom

Operating conditions: 0-40°C

Interfaces: ISO accessory shoe with additional contacts for Leica Visoflex viewfinder (available as an accessory)

Dimensions (width x depth x height): approx. 139 x 38.5 x 80mm

Weight: approx. 660g (with battery)

Scope of Delivery: Charger 100-240V with 2 mains cables (Euro, USA, varies in some export markets) and 1 car charging cable, lithium ion battery, carrying strap, body bayonet cover, cover for accessory shoe