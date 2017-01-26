Small Moments & Perception

From February 4 through March 4, Newzones in Calgary is presenting Virginia Mak’s Small Moments and the group show Perception. Pushing the limit between photography and painting, Mak’s new series explores our experience of time and reveals the meaning and intimacy that can be discovered in ordinary, simple moments. Perception, a part of the 2017 Exposure Photography Festival, showcases photo-based artwork that has been manipulated in creative ways. The featured photographers use a process-driven approach, whether creating work using pinhole cameras, Polaroids, wax, paint or digital alterations. Perception features work by Dianne Bos (Calgary), Franco DeFrancesca (Toronto), John Folsom (Atlanta, GA), James Holroyd (Calgary), Joshua Jensen-Nagle (Toronto), Stuart McCall (Vancouver) and Sarah Nind (Toronto).