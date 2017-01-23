NPAC National Pictures of the Year Competition

NPAC’s National Pictures of the Year competition is open for submissions through January 31 (11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time). The new option of entering a Picture Story allows entries up to 18 images in the categories of Picture Story Feature and Picture Story News. The Student Photographer of the Year and Student Multimedia categories are open through April 15 (11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time). The Student categories do not have entry fees. The judging will be livestreamed. The NPAC website offers more information about the rules and submission process. The winning images will be announced at the annual NPAC Photojournalism Conference’s 2016 NPOY Awards Ceremony on May 6, 2017, in Toronto.