New Products From Canon

Press release from Canon

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced a host of new travel-friendly imaging products. Included in this announcement is the slim and lightweight, carry-anywhere PowerShot G9 X Mark II digital camera; the PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit, ideal for the vlogger on-the-go; and three updated models to the line of family-friendly VIXIA HF R-series personal camcorders.

“Beyond product introductions, this year we’re taking things at CES to a new level, declaring ‘Visionaries Welcome’—inviting potential companies to learn what can be possible by incorporating Canon technologies and innovations into their designs,” said Eliott Peck, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and chairman & CEO, Canon Information Technology Services, Inc. “We are always looking to bring to market products designed to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. Whether someone is looking for the latest and greatest in a compact premium camera to document precious family moments or taking the plunge into vlogging with a creative, professional look, we have the right solution for them.”

PowerShot G9 X Mark II Digital Camera

For those looking to make a step up to a premium point-and-shoot camera, the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II features a 1.0-inch 20.2-Megapixel sensor and packs a lot of punch in a very small package. It also features the latest image processor, DIGIC 7, providing users with improved subject tracking and scene detection, and more. For added social network-sharing convenience the PowerShot G9 X Mark II is the first Canon PowerShot digital camera equipped with Bluetooth for easy pairing with a compatible smartphone or tablet. Photographers of all skill levels looking for more “pro-like” features will appreciate the in-camera RAW conversion feature and improved Time-Lapse Movie Mode to help capture images at preset intervals and combine them to create a short movie clip.

PowerShot G9 X Mark II camera features include:

-1.0-inch, 20.2 Megapixel 2 High-Sensitivity CMOS sensor

-DIGIC 7 Image Processor

-Built-in Wi-Fi 3 and NFC 4 and Bluetooth capability

-Bright f/2.0 (W) – f/4.9 (T), 3x Optical Zoom Lens (28-84 mm)

-3.0” Touch Panel LCD

-Full HD, Dynamic IS and Time-Lapse Movie video functions

-Continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps (In JPEG and RAW)

The Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II digital camera is scheduled to be available February 2017 for an estimated retail price of US$529.99. For more information, please visit, http://gseriescameras.usa.canon.com.

PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit

For those up-and- coming filmmakers, social influencers and vloggers, Canon is excited to announce a compact, mobile and on-the-go solution for their social sharing needs—the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit. The kit includes the PowerShot G7 X Mark II digital camera with an additional back-up battery, a Manfrotto PIXI tripod, and a 32-GB San Disk SD card.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit is available for pre-order at the Canon Online Store (shop.usa.canon.com) and is scheduled to start shipping in February 2017 for an estimated retail price of US$749.99.

VIXIA HF R82, R80 and R800 Personal Camcorders

Updated for 2017, these three new VIXIA HF R-Series personal camcorders ideal for families who want to document life’s precious moments. Each model is equipped with a 57x Advanced Zoom, SuperRange Optical Image Stabilizer, a 3.28-megapixel Full HD CMOS Canon Image Sensor, DIGIC DV4 Image Processor, and a 3.0-inch capacitive touch panel LCD. The VIXIA HF R82 camcorder offers 32 GB of internal storage for recording up to 12 hours of video and the VIXIA HF R80 camcorder offers 16 GB of internal storage for recording up to 6 hours of video. All of the VIXIA HF R-Series camcorders allow for recording to a removable SD card. New features for these 2017 models include Flexible Slow and Fast motion recording, backlight correction when in Highlight Priority mode and support for the Canon Camera Connect App.

VIXIA HF R82, R80 and HF R800 features include:

-MP4 1080p/60p Recording

-Lightweight, portable body

-High-capacity BP-727 battery pack

-HF R82 and HF R80 feature built-in Wi-Fi and NFC capability

-Live Streaming feature

-Zoom Framing Assist setting

-File Lock Function

-Built-in Down conversion

-Compatible with optional Camera Pan Table CT-V1

The VIXIA HF R82, VIXIA HF R80, and VIXIA HF R800 camcorders are scheduled to be available in February 2017 for estimated retail prices of US$449.99, US$399.99, and US$299.99, respectively.