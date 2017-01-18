New From Panasonic



LUMIX DMC-GH5 Digital Camera

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES), Panasonic announced the availability of the LUMIX DMC-GH5, the latest flagship model of LUMIX G DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) cameras based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. This CES 2017 Innovation Award Honouree delivers a high-end, hybrid performance to photo enthusiasts and professional videographers looking to capture moments in 4K 60p/50p video and 6K PHOTO. The Panasonic DMC-GH5 will be available at select retailers and at the Panasonic eStore in late-March.

Defying all the general concepts of what a mirrorless camera can do, the LUMIX GH Series has reached a number of milestones with this introduction. Packing a host of innovative advancements in picture quality, response and performance into a small-sized body, the new LUMIX DMC-GH5 opens the door to a new stage of photographic and cinematographic culture.

Unprecedented Picture Quality in the History of LUMIX Cameras

The LUMIX DMC-GH5 is able to achieve high-quality images with real-life details through excellent resolution, image rendering and colour reproduction. Its new Digital LIVE MOS Sensor increases the pixel count by 25 per cent compared to the DMC-GH4, from 16.05 to 20.3 megapixels, while also removing the low-pass filter.

The LUMIX DMC-GH5 also comes with a new image processor, Venus Engine, which achieves improvement in natural texture expression, compared to its predecessor. The engine’s Multi-pixel Luminance Generation renders clear, sharp images by referring to a 9x larger area of pixel information during the de-mosaic process for precise detail reproduction. With Intelligent Detail Processing, the characteristic of every single pixel is analyzed to detect whether the pixel is located at a flat, detail or edge part of the picture. Optimum processing, according to the characteristic of each pixel, is then applied. The results are high-precision yet natural images with stunning detail suppressing false colours at its edges.

Three Dimensional Colour Controls detect not only hue and saturation, but also brightness, and applies optimum control according to the value of each factor. This achieves rich colour reproduction from shadows to highlights of the image. The conventional Multi Process NR (Noise Reduction) is upgraded to High Precision Multi Process NR. It boasts 4x the noise identification accuracy compared to the previous engine and preserves details even after the noise reduction process. As a result, photos can be clearly shot even at high sensitivity ISO values of up to 25,600.

The LUMIX DMC-GH5 also incorporates the 5-axis Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer) 2iii, which suppresses blurring in more powerful and advanced ways for both photo and video recording, including 4K video. Combining an O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) and B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer, 5-axis), it compensates for larger movements which were conventionally uncontrollable. The LUMIX DMC-GH5’s high-precision gyro sensor controls both the O.I.S. and B.I.S. compensation by studying the focal length and shooting conditions, making it possible to use a max. 5-stop slower shutter speediv. This is highly beneficial not only for wide-angle and telephoto shots, but also in adverse situations, such as at night-time or when shooting with one hand.

The world’s first DSLM camera that meets professional quality standards

The launch of the LUMIX GH Series was an epoch-making industry sensation by achieving outstanding video recording performance with advanced features that meet the needs of professional quality levels and standards. With the LUMIX DMC-GH5, the signal readout speed has been accelerated by max 1.7x in the new Digital Live MOS Sensor, and the new Venus Engine processes signals at max 1.3x higher speed. This synergy realizes 4K 60p/50p ultra high-definition, smooth, video recording for the first time in a DSLM camera. It is also capable of internal 4:2:2 / 10-bit video recording, which is the colour subsampling commonly used for film production, for even more faithful colour reproduction.

The high-sensitivity MOS Sensor and Venus Engine effectively suppress rolling shutter distortion and realize high-speed readout of full digital signals. This ensures an outstandingly high image quality for every single frame. In addition, the focal length in video recording is kept the same as that in photo shooting (no cropping).

Users can freely choose between MOV, MP4, AVCHD Progressive and AVCHD formats at a variety of frame rates, and there is no recording time limit for both FHD and 4K video. Professional users working globally can set the system frequency to 59.94Hz, 50.00Hz or 24.00Hz.

While ‘Cinelike D’ and ‘Cinelike V’, which have similar gamma setting characteristics for film production, are available in Photo Style for video recording, the LUMIX DMC-GH5 also provides ‘Like 709’ for compatibility with HDTV. A paid software upgrade to support V-LogL video recording is also available.

In response to requests from professional users, the LUMIX DMC-GH5 comes with a Waveform Monitor and Vector Scope. It also embeds SMPTE-compliant Time Code either in Rec Run or Free Run count-up methods, which makes it easy to synchronize multiple video footage or sound sources in the post production workflow. Luminance levels can be selected between 64-1023 / 64-940 / 0-1023 (10-bit). Synchro Scan mode suppresses flicker and Color Bars (SMPTE / EBU / ARIB Standard) are also available.

New AF system with advanced DFD Technology never misses a once-in-a-lifetime moment

The LUMIX DMC-GH5 comes with a newly improved Depth from Defocusvi and Contrast AF technology, which not only calculates the distance to the subject by evaluating two images with different sharpness levels, but also analyzes the form, size and even motion of the subject comprehensively. Thanks to the new Venus Engine, the time for measuring the distance to the subject is 6x faster, while factoring the distance into in-plane or in-depth is 2x faster.

The speed of sensor drive during auto focusing in photo shooting mode has been increased to 480 fps, which is 2x faster than that of the DMC-GH4. Consequently, the LUMIX DMC-GH5 realizes ultra-high-speed AF of approximately 0.05 secvii and 12 (AFS) / 9 (AFC) fps high-speed burst shooting using a mechanical shutter in full resolution. By analyzing every single frame precisely, it achieves a maximum 200 per cent higher precision frame detection with minimum motion detection error for higher tracking tolerance against moving subjects.

For even more precise focusing, the number of focus areas has been increased from 49 to 225. Users can create a group of focus areas depending on the composition and can control it easily with a new joystick located on the thumb position, without taking your eyes off the subject. This is possible even when using the LVF or releasing the finger off the shutter button.

If focus is not exactly as the user intended when the shutter is pressed, the LUMIX DMC-GH5’s Post Focus functionviii enables users to select the specific focus point even after shooting – particularly helpful in situations like macro shooting where severe focusing is required. In addition, the camera also features a Focus Stacking function. Taking a single macro photo with specific areas in focus can sometimes be difficult, Focus Stacking enables users to take multiple images of the same frame with different focus points. You can then combine them into one image with the defocus as you like.

The LUMIX DMC-GH5’s new 6K PHOTOix function makes it possible to capture unmissable moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of the 6K burst file (in 3:2 or 4:3 aspect) to save as an approximately 18-megapixel equivalent high-resolution photo. 4K PHOTO has also been upgraded enabling 60 fps high speed capture in approximately 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. In 6K/4K PHOTO, three exclusive modes are available to choose from depending on the situation; 6K/4K Burst, 6K/4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 6K/4K Pre-burst.

By compensating the signal information between the frames, the Venus Engine makes it possible to apply Post Recording Refinement over the pictures to correct distortion and reduce noise when playing back or cutting images out of the 6K/4K burst file. As a result, the picture quality of 6K/4K PHOTO shot at high shutter speed in high sensitivity or those shot in panning are dramatically improved.

High mobility in rugged design for heavy field use

To be tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, the LUMIX DMC-GH5’s main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy, full die-cast front/rear frame. Secure construction and the sealing of every joint, dial, and button makes the camera not only splash/dust-proof, but also freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius.

The LUMIX DMC-GH5 is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high-capacity UHS-II for the first time in the LUMIX digital cameras. Users can choose the recording method either in Relay Rec, Backup Rec or Allocation Rec.

The LUMIX DMC-GH5 has a large LVF (Live View Finder) with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approximately 1.52x / 0.76x (35mm camera equivalent). The high-precision, high-speed OLED display features 3,680K-dot high-resolution and 100 per cent field of view. Adopting a static-type touch control system, the 3.2-inch free-angle rear screen in 3:2 aspect with 1,620K-dot high-resolution achieves approximately 100 per cent field of view.

Finally, the shutter unit is durable for approximately 200,000 releases.

Expandability, optional accessories, other features

-The LUMIX DMC-GH5 integrates Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi® 5GHz (IEEE 802.11ac) connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.

-The LUMIX DMC-GH5 is compatible with the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for longer time shooting.

-The optionally available microphone adaptor DMW-XLR1 is a plug-in adaptor for XLR microphone to record high quality stereo sound.

-To save power, the camera automatically enters sleep mode after detecting the eye is off the LVF sensor. Various shutter systems are available with the LUMIX DMC-GH5: A mechanical shutter with maximum 1/8000 sec, an electronic-first curtain shutter with maximum 1/2000 sec which can be used with flash while suppressing the shutter shock, and an electronic shutter without shutter shock with maximum 1/6000 sec. Firmware updates will add: Full HD 4:2:2 10bit video recording capability (scheduled for April 2017); 400Mbps 4:2:2 10bit All-Intra video recording in 4K 30p/25p/24p; Full HD, high-resolution video recording in Anamorphic mode; Hybrid Log Gamma in Photo Style mode which enables popular 4K HDR video recording and USB tethering (all scheduled for second half of 2017).

LUMIX DMC-GX850 Digital Camera

Panasonic has unveiled the ultimate high performance compact mirrorless camera for selfie-takers: the LUMIX DMC-GX850. Offering several technological advancements for capturing amazing scenery, the LUMIX DMC-GX850 features a flip-up rear monitor and a host of options, such as the newly integrated 4K PHOTO and 4K Video all in a sleek, stylish compact body. The DMC-GX850 will be available at select Canadian retailers and at the Panasonic eStore in February for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $2,699.

The 16.0-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter and the new Venus Engine combine to achieve crisp, high-resolution images in fine details with high-contrast, impressive colour reproduction and maximum ISO 25,600 high sensitivity.

The LUMIX DMC-GX850 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p or 24p in MP4. Taking advantage of 4K technology, users can also enjoy 4K PHOTO shots and a variety of derivative functions, such as Focus Stacking, Post Focus and Light Composition.

For more creative freedom, Creative Control, Creative Panorama and Photo Style including L. Monochrome mode are included. The iA (Intelligent Auto) mode and Scene Guide make the LUMIX DMC-GX850 easy to use, even for those who are new to digital interchangeable lens system cameras. The DMC-GX850 integrates Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.

Capture amazing selfies with the new 4K and panorama selfie

The new LUMIX DMC-GX850 is designed and refined to make selfie-shooting more enjoyable. Taking advantage of 4K technology, it captures the best moment in which everyone is smiling in a group selfie or in situations where the background is moving, such as a train passing by.

A rich variety of beauty functions in the LUMIX DMC-GX850 enables users to shoot more attractive portraits, offering Soft Skin, Defocusing and Slimming effects. After shooting, aesthetic/make-up retouching can even be applied in the camera with the Beauty Retouch function. Background Control mode also lets users capture the background clearly or defocused while traveling or at an impressive event. Selfies can additionally be shot in panorama pictures, making this camera ideal for group selfies and selfies in front of a dynamic scenic background.

Th e3.0-inch 1040K-dot static type touch control screen boasts a 180-degree tiltable monitor that automatically activates Self Shot mode when flipped. The hands-free selfie allows for freer, more expressive posing. Face Shutter and Buddy Shutter functions can also be used to trigger the shutter release in the LUMIX DMC-GX850. They work when the face is covered with a waving hand or when two faces come closer in a frame.

Capture unmissable, fleeting photo opportunities with cutting-edge 4K technologies and stunning performance

The LUMIX DMC-GX850 is capable of recording smooth, high-resolution 4K videos while boasting superior energy-efficiency within a compact design. Thanks to its 4K abilities, users can also use 4K PHOTO to capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30-fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 4K burst file to save as a photo. 4K PHOTO has three modes: 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst. All of these functions in 4K PHOTO let the user save pictures in 8-megapixel equivalent high-resolution, which will allow printing up to 16×20 inches. A maximum of 150 frames in five seconds following a designated frame can be saved.

The LUMIX DMC-GX850 also comes with a Post Focus function that lets users select the in-focus area even after shooting. This is helpful in situations like macro shooting where strict focusing is required or for changing expressions. This function was developed by combining the high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth From Defocus) auto focus technology and 4K technology.

Achieve true-to-life detail and impressive colour reproduction

The LUMIX DMC-GX850 lets users shoot vibrant, true-to-life high-quality images with excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive colour reproduction. By removing the low-pass filter, the limiting resolution has been improved. The combination of the Digital Live MOS Sensor and Venus Engine achieves clear image rendering with minimum noise, even in low-lit situations.

The Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology and excels in both speed and accuracy by exchanging digital signals between the camera and the lens at a maximum of 240 fps, resulting in ultra-fast auto focusing of approximately 0.07 sec.

A host of other exciting features

• iA+ (Intelligent Auto) Mode for Photos and Videos

For beginners, iA (Intelligent Auto) mode provides beautiful pictures with a variety of shooting-assist functions including AF Tracking, Intelligent Scene Selector, Face Recognition, Intelligent ISO Control and Food Recognition.

• Scene Guide

The Scene Guide offers 21 sample pictures shot by professional photographers. Users can choose the one closest to their shooting situation and the optimum parameters for shooting the scene will be automatically set.

• Creative Control

The LUMIX DMC-GX850 integrates a variety of artistic functions that adds fun to digital photography. The popular Creative Control mode features a total of 22 filter options.

• Time Lapse Shot

The camera automatically starts recording photos at a time lapse sequence once the start time, interval and the number of pictures to shoot are set.

• Snap Movie

Users can record video in a designated short period of time (2/4/6/8 sec) as they shoot

“moving photos.” In this function, rack focusing or the addition of a fade effect (colour in/out, black in/out, white in/out) are available.



LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60 mm Lens

Panasonic has introduced a new standard zoom digital interchangeable lens: the LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. (35mm camera equivalent: 24-120mm) as the first lens to be introduced from its LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series.

Covering a focusing distance from ultra-wide angle to super telephoto, this new LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series achieves exceptionally high descriptiveness for both photo and video recording, and yet its size is compact. All of the lenses in this series feature a 9-blade diaphragm to give the aperture a rounded shape that produces an attractively smooth effect in out-of-focus areas when shooting at larger aperture settings. All lenses also take advantage of Panasonic’s Nano Surface Coating technology to minimize ghosts and flaring. They boast a rugged, dust/splash-proof design and are even freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius to withstand professional use under harsh conditions.

The new LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. offers a versatile 5x zoom range of 24-120mm. It covers a variety of daily shooting situations, from dynamic landscapes to portraits, even in low-lit situations, providing a beautiful defocus effect by taking advantage of the F2.8-4.0 high-speed performance.

Comprising 14 elements in 12 groups, the lens system features four aspherical lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses that effectively suppress spherical distortion or chromatic aberration to achieve stunning picture quality. The use of these lenses also enables high mobility.

In addition to the wide aperture, the POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) effectively compensates for blurring, making it easy to shoot even in dim lighting. The lens works with the Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer)*1, 5-axis Dual I.S.*2, and 5-axis Dual I.S.2*3 system when mounted on an applicable Panasonic LUMIX DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera.

The linear motor enables the camera to comply with the sensor drive at max. 240 fps to take full advantage of cameras with high-speed, high-precision Contrast AF. It also helps to reduce wobbling. Notably, the new lens excels in video recording performance. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the micro-step drive system in the aperture control section helps the camera to smoothly catch up to brightness changes when zooming or panning. The optical design achieves exceptional barycentric stability to minimize image shifts during zooming. The AF tracking performance in zooming is also improved thanks to high-speed frame analysis for focus control.

Offered in metallic black, the new LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. stylishly matches the LUMIX G DSLM cameras.

The LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series lineup will expand with additional lenses. An 8-18mm (16-36mm, 35mm camera equivalent) wide zoom lens and 50-200mm (100-400mm, 35mm camera equivalent) telephoto zoom lens are presently under development.

Renewal of LUMIX G Series Lenses

Panasonic has announced the renewal of four LUMIX G digital interchangeable lenses to gain higher performance and mobility: the LUMIX G X VARIO 12-35mm / F2.8 II ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA12035), LUMIX G X VARIO 35-100mm / F2.8 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA35100), LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200) and LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300). All of these new lenses comply with the advanced functions of the latest LUMIX G digital cameras.

In addition to the POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) in each lens, they work with Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer)*1, 5-axis Dual I.S.*2, and 5-axis Dual I.S.2*3 system when mounted on an applicable Panasonic LUMIX DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera.

The LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200) and LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300) boast dust/splash-proof durability. A total of nine lenses in the full LUMIX G lens lineup now feature a rugged design to withstand use under harsh conditions.

Notably, the new lenses excel in video recording performance. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the micro-step drive system in the aperture control section helps the camera to smoothly capture the brightness changes when zooming or panning. The AF tracking performance when zooming is also improved thanks to high-speed frame analysis for focus control.

The LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200) and LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300) now comply with the sensor drive at max. 240-fps to take full advantage of cameras with high-speed, high-precision Contrast AF.

These lenses are designed to match LUMIX G DSLM cameras.

A 24-70mm* full-range F2.8 fast standard zoom lens with a rugged design for high picture quality and performance

LUMIX G X VARIO 12-35mm / F2.8 II ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA12035)

-A successor to the H-HS12035

-Versatile usage ranging from portraits and landscape to street photography.

-Achieves handheld shooting without using a flash thanks to the F2.8 high-speed aperture and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. even in low-lit situations, including indoors.

-Splash/dust-proof and freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius with a rugged design for heavy field use.

-Supports high-quality video recording (as described above).

-The lens system comprises 14 elements in 9 groups including four aspherical lenses with five aspherical surfaces, one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) lens and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens.

-Panasonic’s black box technology, Nano Surface Coating, is applied to minimize ghosts and flaring.

-Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

*Available in March 2017.

A 70-200mm* full-range F2.8 fast standard zoom lens with a rugged design for high picture quality and performance

LUMIX G X VARIO 35-100mm / F2.8 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA35100)

-A successor to the H-HS35100

-Allows high-speed shutter release, and provides beautiful defocus effect in portrait or close-up shots.

-Achieves handheld shooting without using a flash thanks to the F2.8 wide aperture and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. even in low-lit situations including indoors.

-Splash/dust -proof and freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius with a rugged design for heavy field use.

-Supports high quality video recording (as described above).

-The lens system comprises 18 elements in 13 groups including one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens and two ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses.

-Panasonic’s black box technology, Nano Surface Coating, is applied to minimize ghosts and flaring.

-Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

-No front lens rotation/ length extension in zooming. *Available in March 2017.

A 90-400mm* telephoto zoom lens with a rugged design and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. for active field use

LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200)

-A successor to the H-FS045200

-Achieves handheld telephoto shooting with POWER O.I.S. and 5-axis Dual I.S.2.Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.  Rugged, splash/dust-proof design for heavy field use.  Supports high-quality video recording (as described above).

-The lens system comprises 16 elements in 13 groups including three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses.

-Multi coating to minimize ghosts and flaring. *Available in February 2017.

A 200-600mm* telephoto zoom lens with a rugged design and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. for active field use

LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300)

-A successor to the H-FS100300

-Achieves handheld telephoto shooting with POWER O.I.S. and 5-axis Dual I.S.2.

-Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

-Rugged, splash/dust-proof design for heavy field use.

-Supports high-quality video recording (as described above).

-The lens system comprises 17 elements in 12 groups including one ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lens.

-Multi coating to minimize ghosts and flaring. *Available in February 2017.

KX-HNC805 Full HD Home Monitoring Camera

Panasonic has announced the availability of its new Full HD Home Monitoring Camera. The Panasonic KX-HNC805 Full HD, No Monthly Fee Home Monitoring Camera is a stylish and powerful wireless indoor system that has everything you want for real-time monitoring from iOS and Android devices. The Panasonic KX-HNC800B Full HD Home Monitoring Camera offers peace of mind with the ability to look in on a child or pet while at work or in another room. The slim, contemporary profile enhances any room décor, fits smartly on shelves, cabinets or table tops, or mounts easily on any interior wall.

When monitoring is not required, the camera includes a manual sliding privacy shutter to cover the camera and microphone. Once covered, camera and microphone functions are fully disabled. This added convenience is unique to this device and not available on any other cameras on the market today. To reactivate monitoring, simply slide the shutter open.

The Panasonic KX-HNC805 Full HD Home Monitoring Camera is now available at Panasonic.com and select Canadian retailers with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $249.99

Full HD Video Recording in Any Light

With a fast-focusing lens for sharper imaging, large image sensor for 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) recording in low light, the Panasonic KX-HNC805 Full HD Home Monitoring Camera captures smooth, movie-quality video at 30 frames per second.

Pre-Recording Advantage

For comprehensive video recording, the Panasonic KX-HNC805 Full HD Home Monitoring Camera includes a pre-recording function that begins two seconds before the camera’s motion sensor activates the recording process. The advantage is that there is no delay in recording. Anyone entering the frame is recorded from the moment they are in range capturing them walking through an entire room or space.

Easy Recording / Playback

When activated by motion and sound sensors, the camera alerts your smart device and, if wanted, records Full HD video to a micro SD/SDHC/SDXC card for playback on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC.

Wide Angle, Large Room View

While other systems may require two or more cameras to cover long, rectangular rooms and other large spaces, a single Panasonic KX-HNC805 Full HD Home Monitoring Camera provides coverage in large rooms and spaces with a 142-degree diagonal wide-angle view.

No Contracts, No Fees

Because you install and control the Panasonic KX-HNC805 Full HD Home Monitoring Camera — or Panasonic Smart Home system — yourself, there’s never an outside service contract to sign, no monthly fees to pay and no cloud or other fees for recording or storing video.