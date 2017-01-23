© Leila Alaoui, Untitled, from the series “No Pasara” [Entry Denied], 2008, chromogenic print. Courtesy of the Fondation Leila Alaoui, Marrakesh (Morocco); the Galleria Continua, San Gimignano (Italy); Beijing (China); Les Moulins (France); Havana (Cuba); and the VOICE Gallery, Marrakesh (Morocco).
Through April 30, Leila Alaoui’s No Pasara
is being exhibited at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
. Alaoui, a young French-Moroccan photographer killed in the January 18, 2016, attack in Burkina Faso, used her photography to highlight issues related to migration, displacement and cultural identity. The photographer had been in Burkina Faso on assignment to do a report on women’s rights for Amnesty International. The 24 images of No Pasara
, which means “no entry,” were commissioned by the European Union in 2008 and examine migration and cultural diversity around the Mediterranean.
© Leila Alaoui, Untitled, from the series “No Pasara” [Entry Denied], 2008, chromogenic print. Courtesy of the Fondation Leila Alaoui, Marrakesh (Morocco); the Galleria Continua, San Gimignano (Italy); Beijing (China); Les Moulins (France); Havana (Cuba); and the VOICE Gallery, Marrakesh (Morocco).
