Just Announced: The Nikon D5600, Coolpix W100 and Coolpix A300

Press release by Nikon Canada

Nikon Canada has announced the Canadian availability of the compact and lightweight Nikon D5600, a connected camera for those ready to step up their photography and unleash their inner artist, while easily sharing amazing images with friends and family. The 24.2-megapixel D5600 features Nikon SnapBridge, which allows users to transfer images directly from their camera to a smart device through always-on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology or Wi-Fi, automatically.

“The Nikon D5600 is the latest camera in Nikon’s popular D5000 series—a camera line that represents a stepping stone for photographers who want to further explore their creative boundaries,” said Amanda Mohammed, Communications and Nikon Professional Services Manager at Nikon Canada. “Now with Nikon SnapBridge, users can easily upload and share images with their friends and family, showcasing what and who they love. With the introduction of Nikon’s D5600, Nikon demonstrates our commitment to providing an attainable and highly capable camera option for photographers of all skill levels.”

The Nikon D5600 offers users the creativity and performance benefits of D-SLR photography, including outstanding image quality, the ability to isolate foreground from background, full manual controls, incredible low-light performance and a class-leading autofocus (AF) system. For those looking to travel the world or capture their child’s birthday party, the camera offers a full suite of creative effects, robust features and controls, along with a touchscreen Vari-angle LCD monitor and enhanced video recording features.

· Seamless connectivity through Nikon SnapBridge: Nikon SnapBridge makes it easier than ever to share photos wirelessly through Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. By establishing a constant connection between the Nikon D5600 and a compatible smart device, images can be sent from the camera automatically, ready to share. SnapBridge also makes it possible to seamlessly upload images to the cloud (Nikon Image Space) via a compatible smart device. Additionally, SnapBridge connectivity allow users to shoot remotely or easily transfer movies to a compatible smart device by leveraging the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

· Performance that keeps pace with creativity: The 24.2-megapixel high-resolution CMOS sensor helps deliver excellent image quality and sharp, high-resolution images with colour and clarity that blow away those taken with a smart device, while the EXPEED 4 image processor offers powerful performance and prolongs battery life. Continuous shooting at 5 fps and a 39-point autofocus system helps capture fleeting moments and fast-moving subjects with ease. Especially when combined with NIKKOR lenses, the D5600 is a great companion for those looking to capture and share life’s special moments.

· Amazing low-light performance: The Nikon D5600 provides users the capability to shoot in challenging light with an expanded wide 100-25,600 ISO range. The ability to use higher shutter speeds with minimal illumination gives users the tools to capture bright, clear images.

· Creative features: From a child’s low perspective to a shot above a crowd, it’s easy to compose from any angle with the 3.2-inch 1.037k-dot touchscreen Vari-angle LCD. Various in-camera shooting and special-effect modes, manual controls and a new time-lapse mode and manual modes, allow users to take creativity to a new level and capture a special moment with ease.

Price and Availability

The Nikon D5600 will be available at Authorized Nikon Canada Dealers in January 2017 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,049.95 with the AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6G VR. Additionally, the Nikon D5600 will be sold as a body only for an MSRP of $919.95.

Two More of Nikon’s Latest Products

Also announced in the Canadian market are two new additions to Nikon’s Coolpix compact camera line, the Coolpix W100 and Coolpix A300. Waterproof, shockproof and freezeproof, the Coolpix W100 helps anyone in the family capture beautiful images worry-free and supports Nikon SnapBridge to allow for seamless connectivity and sharing. Other features include a 13.2-megapixel sensor, 3x optical zoom Nikkor lens and full HD video capability. The ultra-thin and stylish Coolpix A300 is a compact and lightweight slim zoom ready to capture amazing images and HD video. Complete with a 20.1-megapixel sensor, 8x optical zoom lens, high-performance Vibration Reduction (VR) and connectivity and sharing via Nikon SnapBridge, the A300 is an affordable and versatile compact camera offering for those always on the go.

Both new Coolpix offerings will be available at Authorized Nikon Canada Dealers in February 2017. The Coolpix W100 will be available in blue and white for $199.95 MSRP. The Coolpix A300 will be available in black for $179.95 MSRP.

For more information on Nikon’s newest products, please visit www.nikon.ca.