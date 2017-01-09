Fujifilm Introduces FinePix XP120 and X-Series Cameras in New Colours



Press release by Fujifilm

Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the new FinePix XP120, with a 16.4-MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a large 3.0 inch LCD monitor in a compact body. The new FinePix XP120 is waterproof to 65 ft./20 metres, shockproof to 5.7 ft./1.75 metres, freezeproof to 14° F \-10° C and dustproof. The XP120 is equipped with a Fujinon lens that provides unique color-reproduction technology and advanced sharpness to deliver outstanding image quality, making it an ideal choice for a wide variety of shooting situations in rugged environments.

Also announced are the new Fujifilm X-Pro2 Body with XF 23-mm f/2 R WR Lens and Lens Hood Kit, Graphite Edition, and the new Fujifilm X-T2 Body, Graphite Silver Edition.

FinePix XP120 Delivers Four-Way Rugged Protection

The XP120 is waterproof to 65 ft./20 metres, shockproof to 5.7 ft./1.75 metres, freezeproof to 14° F /-10° C and dustproof and is designed for ease of use in outdoor activities. The XP120 features an improved grip design for firm one-handed holding and a double-locking mechanism for the battery compartment. There is no need to worry about water, sand or short drops, making it the perfect first camera for children when on a fun adventure.

High-Performance Sensor and Lens for Sharp Images

The XP120 is equipped with a 16.4-MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and Fujinon 5x optical zoom lens that includes a 28-mm wide-angle setting for sweeping landscape and scenic shots. The optical zoom range can be doubled to 10x with Intelligent Digital Zoom technology, while the camera’s optical image stabilization function ensures that any effects from camera shake are minimized.

Compact and Lightweight Design with a Large 3.0-inch 920K-dot LCD monitor

The new compact XP120 has a large 3.0-inch 920K-dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating in its lightweight body making it perfect for outdoor activities. The monitor inhibits light reflection so you are able to comfortably check composition and pictures taken under bright daylight or underwater. The operation buttons on the new XP120 were created in pursuit of optimal size and position, enabling smooth operation even while wearing gloves or holding with one hand. And, the battery compartment is designed with a double-locking mechanism that requires two-stage operation to lock and unlock the lid.

Extensive Shooting Functions With an All New “Cinemagraph” for Artistic Expression

The XP120 offers an all-new Cinemagraph mode that produces still images with moving elements. Cinemagraph is a novel photographic approach that creates an image somewhere between a still and video, which makes a stark contrast against the rest of the still image so that it appears as if time has been frozen. Additional features that aid versatile artistic expressions include Burst Mode of up to 10 fps, smooth full HD video recording of 60 fps, and time-lapse recording which is useful for fixed-point observation of scenes such as sunsets and flowers opening.

FinePix XP120 Key Features:

• 16.4-MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and Fujinon 5x optical zoom lens with 28-mm wide-angle setting

• Four-way protection

o Waterproof up to 65 ft./20 metres, shockproof to 5.7 ft./1.75 metres, freezeproof to 14° F/-10° C and dustproof

• Compact lightweight design with 3.0-inch 920K dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating

• Scene Recognition Mode quickly determines the scene before optimizing focus, exposure and shutter speed for best possible results

o Underwater and underwater macro functions available

• Remote Shooting function: Allows for wireless connection from the XP120 to a smartphone or tablet for remote camera operations such as releasing the shutter or zooming in and out

• Interval Timer Shooting: Automatically shoot any number of images in set intervals

o Interval can be set to either 5 or 10 minutes, or 15, 30 or 60 seconds

• Burst Mode up to 10 fps, and Advanced Burst Mode capable of shooting at up to 60 fps

• Time Lapse Video: Automatically converts images taken with interval timer to video

o Frame rates of 10 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps can be selected along with three different types of movie size, including full HD. Allows for capturing transitions in nature from a stationary point, such as sunsets or opening flowers

• Wireless LAN connectivity, Smartphone Transfer and the Fujifilm Camera Remote app

o Transfer photos and videos from the XP120 to your smartphone or tablet, or directly to the Instax Share SP-2 Printer for quick, high-quality prints

• Cinemagraph mode: produces still images with moving elements

• Motion Panorama 360° function for superb panoramic shots, and the Advanced Filter function to create advanced artistic effects with ease

o Select from 11 filters when taking pictures or 7 filters during video recording

• Records smooth Full HD video at 1080/60p with a dedicated movie button

• Wind Filter Setting: reduces wind noise which is often a problem with outdoor movie recording





New Fujifilm X-Pro2 Body with XF 23-mm f/2 R WR Lens and Lens Hood Kit, Graphite Edition

The new Fujifilm X-Pro2 Graphite Edition boasts an all-new color to the X Series lineup. The X-Pro2 Graphite Edition has a rich, metallic texture due to a specialty multilayer coating. This edition will include the compact and lightweight Fujinon XF 23-mm f/2 R WR and LH-XF35-2 lens hood in the same unique Graphite color as the body, achieving high resolution performance and a fast and silent AF system. The new Fujifilm X-Pro2 Graphite Edition maintains the features of the current X-Pro2, adopting an extremely high-grade graphite color created through a multilayer coating process for the exterior of the camera body. By increasing the amount of black pigment component of the top coating, the camera achieves a more rich metallic texture. The package will be released as the Fujifilm X-Pro2 Body with XF 23-mm f/2 R WR Lens and Lens Hood Kit, Graphite Edition in late January 2017.

New Fujifilm X-T2 Body, Graphite Silver Edition

Building on the popularity of the elegant Graphite Silver version of the X-T1, Fujifilm introduces the new Fujifilm X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition which will be supplied with tailor-made accessories including a premium leather strap, aluminum hot shoe cover and matching EF-X8 hot-shoe mount flash. The X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition is treated with a multi-layer coating that is triple baked to produce an elegant and tactile finish. The first layer is a matte black undercoat, applied to the magnesium top cover. This undercoat delivers deeper blacks in shadow areas to make highlights stand out. The second layer uses Thin-film Multilayer Coating Technology to apply graphite silver for an incredibly smooth finish with a luxurious shine. The third layer is a clear varnish for a glossy finish. The new X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition will be released in late January 2017.

Availability and Pricing

The Fujifilm X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition will be released in late January 2017 in Canada for CAD $2199.99.

The Fujifilm X-Pro2 Graphite Edition will be released in late January 2017 in Canada for CAD $2899.99

The FinePix XP120 will be released in late February 2017 in Canada for CAD $239.99.