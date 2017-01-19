Fujifilm Announces GFX 50S Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera and More

Press releases by Fujifilm

Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the Fujifilm GFX 50S medium-format mirrorless digital camera that will launch late February 2017 with an initial selection of three Fujinon lenses—the GF 63 mm f/2.8 R WR, the GF 32-64 mm f/4 R LM WR, and the GF 120 mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro. These lenses encapsulate the design philosophy of Fujinon lenses that are renowned by photographers around the world.

The innovative GFX system utilizes a Fujifilm exclusive 43.8 x 32.9 mm (Fujifilm G Format) 51.4-MP CMOS sensor. The GFX 50S combines the heritage of over 80 years of imaging and the innovative award-winning functional design of our X Series digital camera system in the relentless pursuit of image quality.

The Fujifilm GFX 50S Revealed

The Fujifilm GFX 50S mirrorless digital camera uses the new 51.4-MP Fujifilm G Format 43.8 x 32.9 mm sensor with approximately 1.7x the area of a 35-mm sensor. In addition to the camera are three new Fujinon GF Lenses that will be followed by three additional lenses later in 2017.

The GFX 50S 51.4-MP sensor shows its true potential when making large-format prints, capturing majestic landscape photos or reproducing historical documents. Compared to a full-size sensor with equivalent megapixels, both resolution and sensitivity are dramatically better due to the larger size of each pixel. As a result, the sensor captures great textures and subtlety of tone that is unique to large-size sensors. The texture and tone combine to give a unique three-dimensional effect creating extremely high-quality photography. Images captured can be reproduced down to the smallest detail, conveying the texture of the subject, a three-dimensional feeling, and the atmosphere of the scene.

For flash photography in the studio or outdoors during the day, the GFX 50S sensor has a native ISO of 100. The sensor can also be adapted to various aspect ratios, including 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1, 65:24, 5:4, 7:6, all of which are available in large- and medium-format film cameras.

The Fujifilm GFX 50S uses the X Processor Pro (also used in the X-Pro2 and X-T2 cameras) and allows photographers to use Fujifilm’s proprietary Film Simulations with a Medium-Format sensor. The camera supports Full HD recording at 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p. Users can enjoy high quality video with no post-processing required by using Film Simulation modes just like they would with a still image. The GFX 50S introduces a new Color Chrome Effect feature that reproduces subtle tones in highly saturated subjects.

Ultimate Performance in a Compact Body

With a compact and lightweight body constructed from magnesium alloy, the Fujifilm GFX 50S weighs approximately 43 ounces when paired with the Fujinon GF 63 mm f/2.8 R WR and weighs approximately 60% of a medium-format DSLR camera equipped with a sensor of the same size. When compared to a full frame, the weight is almost identical. Overall camera body height and width have also been minimized for maximum flexibility, overturning the common perceptions regarding the mobility of medium-format digital cameras.

Bright, Crystal Clear Viewfinder and Large Touchscreen

The Fujifilm GFX 50S gives users a 3.69M-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder and 2.36M-dot touchscreen LCD back panel for easy viewing. The EVF is detachable to allow for flexible operation. Users can attach the accessory EVF-TL1 EVF tilt adapter (sold separately) to allow the finder to be tilted to 90° vertically and swung ±45°. A 3.2-inch, 2.36M-dot touch panel is used for the rear monitor, with touch operation for the menu, focusing points and image playback. A three-directional tilting LCD screen improves operability and makes viewing images and checking focus even easier.

Fujinon Lenses Guarantee Image Perfection

As part of the GFX system, Fujifilm is launching newly developed, ultra-high resolution Fujinon GF lenses. Taking advantage of the mirrorless system’s structure, the G Mount has a short flange back distance of just 26.7 mm that reduces the back focus distance as much as possible. This prevents vignetting and achieves edge-to-edge sharpness. All Fujinon GF Lenses have been designed to support sensors of over 100 MP.

GFX lens barrels feature an aperture ring in the same manner as Fujinon XF lenses, for intuitive operation. A new C (Command) Position has been added to the aperture ring, allowing users to change the aperture with the camera’s command dial. The A (Auto) Position and C Position feature a locking button installed on the aperture ring that must be disabled to implement changes.

Built for the Professional and the Enthusiast

Just as with the flagship X Series models, the Fujifilm GFX 50S features dedicated dials to independently set aperture, shutter speed and ISO, the important factors in determining exposure.

Aperture and ISO feature a C (Command) and the shutter speed dial has a T (Time) Position. Setting the dial to this position allows the user to change exposure settings using the command dials on the front and rear of the camera body. The user can choose between these two operation methods according to their preference, ease of use, and the shooting environment.

The GFX 50S is equipped with a 1.28-inch LCD sub monitor on the top of the body. Important exposure data such as aperture and shutter speed is displayed on this screen. This display is extremely useful when shooting on a tripod or tethered to a computer.

A 117-point (9 x 13 / maximum of 425 points when miniaturized) contrast AF system is used on the GFX 50S. High-precision AF on the imaging sensor dramatically improves focusing accuracy with the shallow depth of field produced by medium-format lenses. First adopted in the Fujifilm X-Pro2, focus point selection can be performed by using the Focus Lever, which allows intuitive movement of the focus point. Alternatively, users can select the focus point from the touch panel LCD screen.

Initial Lens Lineup Will Include the Following Three Fujinon Options:

GF 63 mm f/2.8 R WR (equivalent to 50 mm in 35-mm format)

GF 32-64 mm f/4 R LM WR (equivalent to 25-51 mm in 35-mm format)

GF 120 mm f/4 Macro R LM OIS WR (equivalent to 95 mm in 35-mm format)

Fujinon GF 63 mm f/2.8 R WR

The optical system features a construction of 8 groups and 10 elements, including 1 ED lens element. This lens construction is the most suitable for high resolution in compact and stylish design, the external form of this small and lightweight lens has a diameter of just 84.0 x 71.0mm with a weight of only 14.2 ounces/405 grams. Using the front group for the focus, aberrations due to focus distance are suppressed, achieving high resolution performance even when wide open from the center to the edges of the lens.

Fujinon GF 32-64 mm f/4 R LM WR

The Fujinon GF 32-64 mm f/4 R LM WR features a construction of 11 groups and 14 elements, 3 aspheric elements, 1 ED lens and 1 super ED lens, allowing this lens to achieve image quality rivalling prime lenses. As a result, the lens demonstrates extremely high performance from the center all the way to the edges. The lens uses internal focusing, reducing the weight of the focus lens and achieving fast and silent AF by driving focus using a linear motor.

Fujinon GF 120 mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro

The Fujinon GF 120 mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro has a construction of 9 groups and 14 elements, including 3 ED lens elements. By adopting a floating focus method using a linear motor, silent high-speed autofocusing is achieved while aberrations are corrected, dramatically increasing the resolution. Furthermore, by arranging the ED lenses properly, chromatic aberrations are also properly corrected, contributing to high-quality images. In designing this lens the quality of the out-of-focus area both in front and behind the plane of focus were considered, giving this lens beautiful bokeh. This lens is equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) effective up to 5.0-stops, making this lens perfect for handheld shooting in low-light situations.

Three Additional Fujinonv GF Lenses to be Announced Later in 2017:

GF 110mm /f2 R LM WR (equivalent to 87 mm in 35-mm format)

GF 23 mm f/4 R LM WR (equivalent to 18 mm in 35-mm format)

GF45 mm f/2.8 R WR (equivalent to 35 mm in 35-mm format)

GFX 50S Accessories (sold separately)

1. Vertical Battery Grip VG-GFX1 – high-performance battery grip is designed to place the release button, dials, and function buttons in the same positions when shooting vertically. The battery grip can be loaded with one NP-T125 dedicated battery, lowering the frequency that batteries need replacing. Also, by connecting the AC-15V accessory (sold separately), it is possible to charge the battery within the grip in approximately 2 hours.

2. EVF Tilt Adapter EVF-TL1 – mounting this accessory between the camera body and EVF, the angle of the EVF can be changed to angles from 0°〜90° vertically and from -45°〜+45° horizontally. Doing this allows the user to shoot at various angles while using the viewfinder, greatly increasing the versatility of the finder for different subjects.

3. H Mount Adapter G – allows you to use SUPER EBC Fujinon HC interchangeable lenses developed for the Fujifilm GX645AF medium-format film camera (discontinued). By attaching this adapter to the GFX 50S, a total of 9 SUPER EBC Fujinon HC interchangeable lenses and 1 tele-converter developed for the GX645AF can be used. While the focusing method will be limited to manual focusing, the lens aperture can be changed using the command dial on the camera body, and shooting with the leaf shutter built in to the lenses is also possible. Using this lens shutter will allow high-speed flash synchronization up to a maximum speed of 1/800 s.

Also, the adapter is equipped with electrical contacts that can communicate with the camera body, independently creating, saving, and applying correctional data for each lens. The adapter supports Manual and Aperture Priority AE exposure modes.

*A removable tripod foot is included to mount the camera with a heavy or long focal length lens.

4. View Camera Adapter G – allows the GFX 50S to be used as a digital back. The view camera adapter allows the GFX 50S to be mounted to the standard universal-type back of a view camera. This allows the use of Fujinon large-format camera lenses, such as the CM-W Fujinon lens series. The camera or lens shutter can be triggered, allowing the user to choose the optimum method. The large image circle and the bellows of the view camera can be used with tilt, shift and swing movements, effective for product and architectural photography.

*There may be instances in which the adapter cannot be mounted depending on the shape of the view camera.

5. Tethered Shooting Solutions – We have the following tethering solutions for photographers, including: X Acquire to transfer images from the camera to a hot folder on your computer for use with your preferred imaging software, Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and HS-V5 for Windows (sold separately).

By connecting the GFX 50S to a PC via USB cable and using this software, it is possible to transfer photographed images directly to the PC, as well as control the camera from the PC. Also, by using the Control Panel Window newly added to Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, additional camera functions become available.

6. Raw File Converter EX2.0 – powered by SilkyPix (free of charge) Raw development software and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom/Adobe Photoshop CC (sold separately). Raw development software is used for detailed corrections and advanced image processing that isn’t supported by the in-camera Raw conversion. Both software support Fujifilm’s “Film Simulation” modes, allowing creation of image data that is extremely close to Fujifilm’s advanced color reproduction.

Fujifilm GFX 50S Key Features:

51.4-MP Medium-Format 43.8 x 32.9 mm sensor for superior sharpness and image quality for all photographers

Adaptable to various aspect ratios, including 4:3 (default), 3:2, 16:9, 1:1, 65:24, 5:4, 7:6

FujifilmG Mount with short flange back distance of just 26.7 mm

X-Processor Pro imaging processor

Detachable electronic viewfinder

Weather- and dust-resistant; operation to as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit /-10 degrees Celsius

File formats include three different JPEG settings (Super Fine, Fine, Normal), as well as two different Raw settings (uncompressed, compressed). TIFF output is also possible with in-camera Raw development

Full HD for Movie Mode: 1920 x 1080 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 36Mbps, in Film Simulation modes

Light body weighs approximately 43 oz./825 g (including battery and memory card)

Uses SD Cards (UHS-II recommended)

Equipped with dual slots

Supports three different types of recording methods: “Sequential,” in which recording can be continued according to shooting order; “Backup,” which records the same data on two cards simultaneously; and “Sorting,” which records Raw and JPEG data on separate cards

Uses newly developed NP-T125 high capacity battery for approximately 400 photos (with Auto Power Save ON)

All Fujinon GF Lenses are dust- and weather-resistant, built to withstand operation at temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit/-10 degrees Celsius allowing photographers to take them outdoors with confidence in challenging weather conditions.

The new Fujinon GF Lenses feature an aperture ring, a popular feature in the X Series, and have a new C (Command) Position on the ring to enable aperture adjustments with the Command Dial on the camera body

A Fluorine coating applied to the front lens element creates a hydrophobic coating that repels moisture.

The GFX 50S and Fujinon GF lenses culminate to create a new camera system capable of creating the world’s highest level of photographic expressions by combining the thorough incorporation of knowledge regarding camera operation, optical design, image capture, and image processing.

Availability and Pricing

The new Fujifilm GFX 50S Medium Format Camera Body will be available late February 2017 in Canada for $8,499.99.

Also available in February 2017 will be the first three Fujinon GF lenses: GF 63 mm f/2.8 R WR for $1,899.99, GF 32-64 mm f/4 R LM WR for $2,999.99, and GF 120 mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro for $3,499.99.

Fujifilm North America Corporation today announced the new Fujifilm X-T20 interchangeable-lens camera that joins the award-winning X Series digital camera lineup. The X-T20 is the successor to the Fujifilm X-T10 and builds on its outstanding image quality, intuitive design, and versatility with a new APS-C sized 24.3-MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine. The updated sensor and processor, along with an improved AF algorithm, boost the camera’s startup time and AF performance, dramatically improving its ability to track moving subjects for their best pictures to date. The X-T20 also has a large tilting touchscreen LCD monitor for multi-angle shooting and responds to quick gestures for a variety of efficient controls and picture review.

Also announced today is the new Fujinon XF 50-mm f/2 R WR, a compact, mid-telephoto lens adding to the X Series lineup of interchangeable lenses known for their outstanding image quality. The lens features a focal length equivalent to 76 mm (in the 35-mm film format) and a maximum aperture of f/2.0 for beautiful bokeh. The compact and stylish optic also offers high speed AF and weighs just 200 g.

Advanced Imaging for the Discerning Enthusiast

The Fujifilm X-T20 improves on the X-T10 with a 24.3-MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and a new Video option to the Drive Dial to enable instantaneous switching from still photo shooting to the video recording mode. The Exposure Compensation Dial now has the C position for exposure compensation up to ±5 stops, while the LCD monitor uses a tilting touchscreen panel for intuitive operation at almost any angle. The X-T20 is also equipped with an Auto mode selector lever for selecting the fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode where the camera chooses the optimum settings for a given scene.

The new sensor’s enhanced signal processing technology has even greater control over digital noise with an improved ISO sensitivity of ISO 12800 available as a regular ISO option. At ultra-high ISO settings, the camera produces low-noise images, with deep blacks and smooth tones, delivering beautiful images even in low light conditions.

The Fujifilm X-T20 also has a Grain Effect function for reproducing distinctive graininess seen in photographs taken with film cameras. The function can be set to Strong or Weak, and can be combined with any of the Film Simulation modes. You can easily obtain the look of film-based photos, with the effect most obvious when the image is printed out.

Photo enthusiasts will find the very best image results made possible by Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology, developed through producing photographic films, that helps to reproduce warm skin tones, bright blue skies and rich green foliage, just as you remember seeing in real life.

Compact and Lightweight Body Makes Photography Fun and Easy

With the Fujifilm X-T20, users will find a compact body that is both strong and light and made from magnesium alloy. The top plate features three precision-milled aluminum dials which give the X-T20 a premium feel and allow users to easily adjust the aperture, shutter speed and shooting functions while concentrating on picture taking.

The X-T20 features a 3.0-inch 1.04M-dot tilting TFT color LCD touchscreen monitor for both above head and close to the ground shooting. By combining the Touch Shot function with the tilt LCD monitor, you can get even more creative. Place the camera on the ground and use Touch Shot for a child’s face or a pet’s eye view, or hold it above a crowd of people or an obstacle for high-angle shooting.

Easy Touch, Swipe and Pinch Controls

The LCD monitor in the X-T20 uses a capacitive touchscreen panel to facilitate high-angle shots, taken from above a crowd of people or an obstacle, as well as low-angle shots simulating the ground level perspective.

Users can also opt to use the LCD monitor as a touchscreen to easily access shooting and playback modes. When shooting with the X-T20, you can use the touchscreen to select the focus area, focus on a specific point, and combine the actions of focusing and shooting in succession.

For playback, users can enjoy swipe to scroll through images, double-tap to enlarge, drag the image once enlarged, along with pinch-out and pinch-in sizing.

Improved AF Performance for Moving Subjects

The Fujifilm X-T20 has an expanded number of focusing points, up from 49 in the previous model to 91 (up to 325 points). Approximately 40% of the imaging area (the center area containing 49 focusing points) is covered with phase detection AF pixels to form a fast and precise phase detection AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes.

By redesigning the AF algorithm from the ground up, the X-T20 can now autofocus more accurately on points of light, low-contrast objects and subjects with fine details such as bird feathers and animal fur. The read speed of the Contrast AF system has been doubled compared to the previous model to enable faster and more accurate autofocusing. During video recording, the AF point transitions smoothly to track a moving subject to create natural looking footage.

Users can choose from a Single Point mode, useful when accurate focusing on a subject is required, and a Zone mode that allows them to select a 3×3, 5×5 or 7×7 zone out of the 91-point AF area. The centrally positioned 3×3 and 5×5 zones, in particular, deliver fast focusing thanks to the on-sensor phase detection AF. The Wide/Tracking mode is a combination of the Wide mode (during AF-S), in which the camera automatically identifies and tracks the area in focus across the 91-point AF area, and the predictive Tracking mode (during AF-C), which uses the entire 91-point area to continue tracking a subject. This feature enables continuous focusing on a subject that is moving up and down, left and right or towards and away from the camera.

The X-T20 features an AF-C Custom setting, which enhances focus tracking performance when shooting in the Continuous AF (AF-C) mode. In the AF-C Custom setting, users can choose from five AF presets, including:

Preset 1 (Standard Setting for Multi-Purpose) is a standard setting that can be applied when shooting moving subjects as a whole. It is similar to the conventional AF-C setting, and is selected by default when no AF-C Custom setting is specified.

Preset 2 (Ignore Obstacles & Continue to Track Subject) is suitable when obstacles are likely to come into a selected focus area, blocking a subject.

Preset 3 (For Accelerating / Decelerating Subjects) is best suited to situations such as motorsports, which involves a subject that makes major speed changes including rapid acceleration or deceleration. It is particularly effective when using linear motor-driven lenses capable of high-speed AF.

Preset 4 (For Suddenly Appearing Subjects) gives focusing priority to a subject closest to the camera in the selected focus area, so as to swiftly focus on a subject that suddenly comes into the frame.

Preset 5 (For Erratically Moving & Accelerating or Decelerating Subjects) is suitable for shooting field sports in which subjects accelerate or decelerate rapidly, and also move erratically.

Fujifilm X-T20 Key Features:

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor

X-Processor Pro

Start-up time of 0.4 s

Ultra-fast AF speed of 0.06sec

Offers 5.0 fps live-view shooting

Shutter time lag of 0.050 s

Shooting interval of 0.25 s

3.0-inch 1.04M-dot tilting TFT color LCD touchscreen monitor

0.39 inch 2,360K-dot OLED color viewfinder

Live View Display to preview pictures where you can

New ACROS Film Simulation mode

AF-C Custom Settings with five AF-C presets

4K video can be recorded at [3840 x 2160] 29.97p, 25p, 24p, 23.98P, 100Mbps

Continuous recording: up to approximately 10min

Full HD video can be recorded at 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 24 fps and 23.98 fps, and with Film Simulation effects

Video can be outputted to external monitor via the HDMI port and input audio from an external microphone

Easily connect to external HDMI monitor and turn on HDMI Rec Control to automatically enable a clean HDMI output when the camera’s shutter release button is pressed

Touch AF to change the focus area and refocusing according to subject movement functions in video recording

24 high-performance Fujinon X-mount lenses for ultimate versatility

Integrated pop-up flash with Super Intelligent Flash to automatically adjust light output

Unique Lens Modulation Optimizer (LMO) image processing technology to deliver the best possible image quality

LMO corrects optical defects such as diffraction to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness and a realistic three-dimensional effect

Nine Film Simulation modes (including ACROS) and Advanced Filter functions for eight different artistic effects

Multiple Exposure function combines two separate subjects into one photo

Interval timer shooting for time lapse photography

Intervals of one second to 24 hours, and up to infinity frames

Completely silent electronic shutter capable of exposures up to 1/32000 s.

Digital Split Image for precise manual focusing and Focus Peaking to highlight high-contrast areas of the subject

Eye Detection AF function for automatically detecting and focusing on human eyes

Auto Macro function automatically activates the Macro mode while maintaining AF speed, eliminating any need to press the Macro button to capture a close-up

Built-in Wi-Fi for shooting from your smartphone or tablet devices

Free Fujifilm Camera Remote app for Remote Control function

Photos can be sent directly from the camera to the Instax SHARE Smartphone Printer for instant Instax prints

Wi-Fi Transfer is supported, enabling wireless backup of the data to a computer

Weather and dust resistant; operates as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit/0 degrees Celsius

Fujinon XF 50 mm f/2 R WR Lens

The new XF 50 mm f/2 R WR is a mid-telephoto lens that is designed to deliver the very best results from Fujifilm’s unique X-Trans CMOS sensor. The XF 50 mm f/2 R WR, perfect for any type of travel photography, is compact and lightweight, and features 9 elements in 7 groups, including one aspherical ED lens, and has an inner focusing system, driven by a stepping motor for fast and silent autofocusing. The premium XF 50 mm f/2 R WR is made of metal and glass for a stylish, robust design with a premium feel, while the aperture and focusing rings have been designed to be comfortable and easy to use. The lens is also weather- and dust-resistant and operates in temperatures as low as 14°F/10°C, making it ideal for shooting in a variety of weather conditions.

Fujinon XF 50 mm f/2 R WR Lens Key Features:

FujifilmX-Mount is compatible with all Fujifilm X Series interchangeable system cameras

Weather-sealed at ten points around the barrel for weather and dust resistance; operates as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit/-10 degrees Celsius

9 lens elements in 7 groups including one aspherical ED lensCompact, lightweight lens weighs just 200 g

Aperture and focusing rings feature precise click stops and smooth damping for easy operation

Inner focusing AF system uses a stepping motor to drive lightweight focusing elements for a fast, silent autofocus performance

Super EBC (Super Electron Beam Coating) ensures high performance by reducing both flare and ghosting

Availability and Pricing

The new Fujifilm X-T20 Body (Black and Silver) will be available in February 2017 in Canada $1,199.99. The X-T20 Body with XF 18-55 mm Lens Kit will be available for CAD $1,599.99; the X-T20 Body with XC 16-50 mm Lens Kit will be available for $1,299.99.

The Fujifilm XF 50 mm f/2 R WR (Black and Silver) will be available in February 2017 in Canada for $649.99.

Fujifilm North America Corporation today announced the Fujifilm X100F, the new premium rangefinder style compact digital camera featuring a unique Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that allows users to switch between an optical viewfinder and electronic viewfinder. The new X100F is the fourth generation release from the series that introduced the first hybrid viewfinder camera for ultimate flexibility, style and premium image quality.

Featuring the latest 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C image sensor, high-speed image processing engine and a high-performance Fujinon 23mm F2 lens, the X100F delivers outstanding color reproduction and gradation of tones in both stills and videos, while providing photographers with increased mobility and an unsurpassed user experience.

Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder with Quick Response and Enhanced AF Performance

The Fujifilm X100F uses an Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that combines the features of an Optical Viewfinder (OVF) with an Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) for enhanced performance and convenience. While in Electronic Rangefinder mode, users can now change the magnification, shown as EVF in the optical viewfinder, for greater accuracy when checking focus. The small EVF window can display 100% field of view as well as 2.5x and 6x magnifications, and the EVF frame rate has been increased to 60 frames per second.

To provide users with perfect framing and focus while using the Manual Focus mode, the Real Time Parallax Correction function is applied to the focus area in addition to the guide frame. Photographers can also now check exposure and white balance in the EVF window, making it the ultimate viewfinder while providing all the benefits of the EVF while shooting through the OVF.

The new X100F has enhanced AF performance with improvements to basic response time specifications to ensure the camera operates exactly as the photographer intends. Making it perfect for quick snapshots, the X100F has a startup time of approximately 0.5 seconds, a shooting interval of 0.2 seconds, shutter release time lag of 0.01 seconds and AF speeds as fast as 0.08 seconds. The X100F gives users six AF modes including Single Point mode, Zone mode and Wide/Tracking mode for both AF-S for stationary subjects and AF-C for moving subjects.

The number of focus points in the X100F has been dramatically increased to 91 (up to 325 points), up from 49 in previous models, with approximately 40% of the imaging area covered with phase detection to form a fast and precise AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes. By combining these features with a greater ability to autofocus on points of light and low contrast objects, the X100F captures beautiful detail in pictures with fine and delicate textures, helping to reproduce images just as photographers remember.

New ACROS Film Simulation

The Film Simulation function now features ACROS mode for even more artistic photos. Using X-Processor Pro’s advanced processing capability, the mode offers smooth gradation, deep blacks and beautiful textures to create stunning monochrome images. The X100F also features the Grain Effect function for reproducing distinctive graininess seen in photographs taken with film cameras. The function is available in a Strong and Weak setting, and can be combined with any of the Film Simulation modes. Photographers can now easily achieve the creative effect of film-based photos, notable especially when the image is printed out.

Sophisticated Camera Body with Intuitive Control and Superb Feel

To provide photographers with an extraordinary experience, the rear face of the Fujifilm X100F has been redesigned to concentrate most of the frequently used functions on the right-hand side. This allows users to change camera settings quickly while holding the camera firmly and without having to take an eye off the viewfinder.

The Focus Lever positioned on the rear side of the camera allows users to use joystick-type operations in eight directions to easily select a focus area. The X100F also now features a built-in ISO Dial that is incorporated into the Shutter Speed Dial for further ease of use. This enables the user to easily check ISO and Shutter Speed, in addition to aperture and exposure compensation, from a glance without having to power on the camera. There is also a Focus Lever on the rear of the camera body to instantly move the focus area, and a completely silent electronic shutter capable of exposures up to 1/32000 seconds. The external surface of the X100F is finished with synthetic leather that provides high durability and excellent resistance to the elements while providing photographers with the benefit of slip resistance and a comfortable hold.

Fujifilm X100F Key Features:

24.3-MP APS-C size X-Trans CMOS III sensor

Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder (OVF / EVF) equipped with an Electronic Rangefinder

Intelligent Hybrid AF in 0.08 seconds

Fast start-up time of 0.5 seconds

Shutter time lag of 0.01 seconds

Shooting interval of 0.2 seconds

Fujinon 23 mm (35 mm in 35-mm format Equivalent) f/2 lens in 8 glass elements in 6 groups with Fujinon’s proprietary HT-EBC coating

ND filter equivalent to 3 stops of aperture

High-definition 1.04M-dot 3” LCD

New ‘ACROS’ film simulation mode

Focus Peaking function and Digital Split Image display even in the OVF

Extended full HD Video Recording

Full HD video can be recorded at 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 24 fps and 23.98 fps, and with Film Simulation effects

Six AF Modes

Single Point, Zone and Wide/Tracking for both AF-S for stationary, and AF-C for moving subjects

Intelligent Hybrid AF: switches between Phase Detection AF and Contrast AF according to scene

Digital Teleconverter function

Choose angles of view equivalent to 50 mm and 70 mm in addition to built-in lens’ 35 mm

Advanced Filter Functions

Pop Color, Toy Camera, Miniature, Dynamic Tone, Partial Color, Soft Focus, High Key and Low Key

Interval Timer Shooting: available in intervals of one second to 24 hours with no limit on frames, for time lapse photography

Manual focus available during video recording

Free Fujifilm Camera Remote application and Wireless Communication function allows users to remotely shoot images from smartphones and tablets via WiFi

Photos can be sent to the Instax Share Printer using the free Instax Share App (iOS and Android) Share Smartphone Printer

Output for Stereo Microphone

Interval timer shooting (1 second to 24 hours up to 999 frames)

Fujifilm X100F Accessories:

Leather Case LC-X100F: user can change the battery and media card while the case is attached to the camera.

Wide Conversion Lens WCL-X100 II: dedicated wide conversion lens that multiplies the fixed focal length by approximately 0.8x, converting it to 23mm (35-mm format equivalent) for capturing broader views when shooting in tight spots or landscapes.

Tele-Conversion Lens TCL-X100 II: dedicated tele-conversion lens for narrowing the field of view by multiplying the fixed focal length by approximately 1.4x, converting it to 50 mm (35-mm format equivalent) for shooting portraits or close-up photography from as close as approximately 5.5 in/14 cm.

Availability and Pricing

The new Fujifilm X100F Digital Camera (Black and Silver) will be available in February 2017 in Canada $1,699.99.