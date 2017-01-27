Coming Up at the Whyte Museum…

Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff is presenting three exhibitions for this year’s Exposure Photography Festival. O Canada (I’m Sorry): Photographs by Diana Thorneycroft examines Canadian history, culture and identity. Cowboys of the Americas: Photographs by Luis Fabini focuses on the relationship between cowboys and their horses. Through the Lens: 20th Anniversary highlights the work of the students participating in the extracurricular Through the Lens photography program. All three exhibitions are on view from February 4 through April 2.