Book Launch: The Long Night of Mégantic

If you’re in the Toronto area, this Saturday, January 28, is the book launch of Michel Huneault’s The Long Night of Mégantic at the Stephen Bulger Gallery from 1 to 4 p.m. The book is 152 pages (49 photos in full colour), and the afterword is written by Photo Life collaborator Laurence Butet-Roch, who will do readings at 2 p.m. Huneault went to Lac-Mégantic the evening of the train derailing and returned thirteen times over the following year to document the effect of the tragedy on the town and its residents. As Guy Langevin said in the February/March “This and That” section of Photo Life, “The resulting visual narrative on loss poignantly brings together images and the words of those who live with the grief of this apocalyptic night.”