5 Interesting Reads

- What is the role of photography in a post-truth world?
- Trump’s immigration ban has prevented photojournalist Eman Mohammed from travelling to be a part of the jury judging the World Press Photo competition.
- This is a creative way to use high ISO for night photography.
- This talk is encouraging if you are in a stage of starting over, whether you switching to a career in photography or going through another transition that makes you feel like you are going through a “winter” experience…
- Do you agree with Larry Towell that film is just better?
Leave a Reply