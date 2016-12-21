Sigma Releases New sd Quattro-H Mirrorless Camera with Larger Foveon Sensor

Press release by Sigma Canada



SIGMA Canada announced the SIGMA sd Quattro H, the new high-image-quality digital camera that incorporates the Foveon X3 direct image sensor (generation name: “Quattro”).

The SIGMA sd Quattro H is the first camera to feature the newly developed APS-H size Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor with incredible 51-megapixel-equivalent resolution. Featuring the SIGMA SA mount, the new camera is compatible with all of the SIGMA GLOBAL VISION lenses in the Contemporary, Art and Sports lines, and it is designed to take full advantage of these lenses’ superb optical performance. In addition, it is compatible with DNG format, and imaging software from other companies is also available for higher versatility. The DC Crop Mode, which is automatically activated when DC lenses are attached, makes it possible to take full advantage of your lens assets.

The new Sigma sd Quattro-H (Model: SDQH) has a suggested retail price of $1749.95 and is expected to be available in February 2017.

Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor

Leveraging the light absorption characteristics of silicon, the Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor comprises three layers of photodiodes, each at a different depth within the silicon and each corresponding to a different RGB color. Since it is the only sensor to use this superior vertical color separation technology, it is also the world’s only direct image sensor. Requiring no low-pass filter needed to correct the interference caused by a color filter array, the Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor is able to take full advantage of the information carried by light, including color information. The sensor features a pixel ratio of 1:1:4 in the bottom, middle, and top layers and applies the brightness data captured by the top layer to the middle and bottom layers. This unique structure makes possible fast resolution and high-speed data processing.

51 megapixel-equivalent ultra-high image quality

Other camera typically uses a single-layer photo sensor covered by a Bayer filter mosaic, which comprises 50% green, 25% blue, and 25% red squares. In contrast, the Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor uses no low-pass filter and is able to capture 100% of the data for blue, green, and red in each of its three layers. Due to this unique structure, the Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor can generate up to twice the resolution data of sensors using a Bayer filter. The SIGMA sd Quattro H features a newly developed APS-H size sensor (26.7 x 17.9mm) with 25.5 megapixels in its top layer for an equivalent total of approximately 51 megapixels. This larger sensor takes Foveon image quality to the next level, delivering more detailed images than ever before.

Dual TRUE III for high-speed processing of high-volume data

TRUE (Three-layer Responsive Ultimate Engine) III is the dedicated image processing engine for the Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor. SIGMA’s original algorithm processes data without loss of color detail or other image degeneration to deliver extremely detailed image expression with a noticeable 3D pop. In addition, by using two separate TRUE III engines, the camera is able to process data from the Foveon X3 Quattro direct image sensor at extremely high speed.

DNG format

In addition to SIGMA’s original RAW format (X3F), DNG (Digital Negative) format is available.

DNG is the RAW image data that is developed by Adobe Systems Incorporated. DNG file makes it possible to develop images on other softwares, which gives more choices of expression.

*It is not possible to record the image data in DNG and JPEG simultaneously. In addition, the number of pixels to be recorded will change depending on the aspect ratio of shooting images.

DC Crop Mode

The Sigma sd Quattro H incorporates an APS-H sized image sensor, and it automatically switches to DC Crop Mode, when DC lenses are attached. Also, it is possible to select On/Off of the DC Crop Mode manually. When a DG lens is mounted and the DC Crop Mode [On] is selected, the coverage of the LCD monitor and the view finder automatically becomes within APS-C size, which makes it easy determining the composition.

*If [On] is selected, the angle of view will be equivalent to 1.5 times longer than the focal length of the lens and the number of pixels to be recorded will be smaller.

HDMI port

The MINI HDMI Type C port allows the user to connect the camera to an HD television with an HDMI cable (sold separately) and view photographs, camera menus, and even the viewfinder image in high definition on a big screen.

USB 3.0 port

The USB 3.0 Micro B port allows the user to connect the camera to a personal computer to download high-volume image files at high speed.

Canadian Warranty

The SIGMA sd Quattro-H has a one year Canadian warranty.

Optional Accessories

POWER GRIP PG-41: This accessory boosts the battery capacity of the camera by holding up to two dedicated batteries. In combination with the battery inside the camera, this accessory makes it possible to enjoy up to 300% more shooting time.

ELECTRONIC FLASH EF-630 (SA-STTL): The high-power EF-630 flash enables S-TTL automatic flash metering. It has wireless flash connectivity and a high-speed synchronization function that can be used at high shutter speeds, giving photographers further scope for creative expression.