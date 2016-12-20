MENU

Power to the People

0
December 20, 2016 at 9:00 am  •  Posted in Exhibitions, News & Events by  •  0 Comments

Inmates of Attica State Prison negotiate with state prisons Commissioner Russell Oswald at the facility in Attica, NY, USA, September 10, 1971. Courtesy of the Associated Press.

Inmates of Attica State Prison negotiate with state prisons Commissioner Russell Oswald at the facility in Attica, NY, USA, September 10, 1971. Courtesy of the Associated Press.

Ryerson Image Centre (RIC) and Black Artist’s Network Dialogue (BAND) are presenting a series of photography exhibitions in Toronto titled Power to the People: Photography and Video of Repression and Black Protest. From January 18 through April 9, four exhibitions are on view at the RIC: Attica USA 1971: Images and Sounds of a Rebellion; Birmingham, Alabama, 1963: Dawoud Bey/Black Star; Adam Pendleton: My Education, A Portrait of David Hilliard; and From the Collection: Sister(s) in the Struggle. From February 2 to 26 at the Gladstone Hotel, BAND is showcasing the work of Zun Lee, Jalani Morgan and Nation Cheong in No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson to Toronto.

Martha Rosler, Empty Boys, from the series House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home, 1967-72, chromogenic print. Courtesy Galerie Nagel Draxler, Berlin/Cologne.

Martha Rosler, Empty Boys, from the series House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home, 1967-72, chromogenic print. Courtesy Galerie Nagel Draxler, Berlin/Cologne.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply