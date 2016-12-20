Ryerson Image Centre (RIC) and Black Artist’s Network Dialogue (BAND) are presenting a series of photography exhibitions in Toronto titled Power to the People: Photography and Video of Repression and Black Protest. From January 18 through April 9, four exhibitions are on view at the RIC: Attica USA 1971: Images and Sounds of a Rebellion; Birmingham, Alabama, 1963: Dawoud Bey/Black Star; Adam Pendleton: My Education, A Portrait of David Hilliard; and From the Collection: Sister(s) in the Struggle. From February 2 to 26 at the Gladstone Hotel, BAND is showcasing the work of Zun Lee, Jalani Morgan and Nation Cheong in No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson to Toronto.