Happy Holidays!

All of us here at Photo Life would like to wish you a wonderful holiday season and new year full of enjoyable photo experiences. After a break for the holidays, we’ll get back to our regular posting schedule on January 3. See you in 2017!
Established in 1976, Photo Life is Canada’s leading source for photography. Including technical knowledge and tips, industry news and events, international travel photography and documentaries, as well as innovative approaches, techniques and secrets of the trade, Photo Life is published six times each year with distribution to subscribers, newsstands and participating photo retailers.
