Examining Female Identity Through Cyanotype Photography

Through February 27, Arts Commons in Calgary presents Seities Studio’s The Photographic Blue in the Window Galleries. Highlighting contemporary cyanotype photography by Jaime Johnson, Emma Powell, and Julie Pryor, the images in this exhibition examine different perspectives on female identity. Cyanotype is a traditional photographic technique that creates a blueprint-type effect.

Sanja Lukac, Executive Director of Seities Studio, said, “The Photographic Blue takes a contemporary look at an old technique, with focus on the diversity of the cyanotype process, and its acknowledgments to feminine identity, body and spirit….parallel to the spirit of Anna Atkins (1799-1871) who pioneered the cyanotype process as an art form in 1843 with her illustrative botanical works, and as the first female photographer to utilize the cyanotype process in her practice.”

There will be an Artist Reception at Happenings #7 on the mezzanine level of Arts Commons on February 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.