The Whyte Museum in Banff is presenting the Bugaboo Spire Centennial Climb photography exhibition through January 29. This exhibition was a re-enactment of the first ascent to Bugaboo Spire by Conrad Kain in 1916. The 16 photographs by Ivan Petrov document the trip, as does a new documentary film, Hobnails and Hemp Rope, by Greg Gransden. The four climbers, Bryan Thompson, Garry Reiss, Robert Le Blanc and Natalia Danalachi, only used mountineering equipment from the early 1900s on their climb up the 10,500-foot mountain. Along with their canvas tent, hobnail-soled boots and other vintage gear, they ate historically accurate food during the entire trip. Hobnails and Hemp Rope will be released in 2017.