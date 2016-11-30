The World We Live In: Deadline Extended!

We’ve decided to give you all a little more time to get your images in to The World We Live In! The extended deadline is December 7 (11:59 p.m. EST), so you have an extra week to get your submission finalized. If you are having trouble resizing your photos, please check out this tutorial we made. And if you haven’t read our previous posts with tips and advice about participating in the contest, the links are below! Good luck!

8 Last-Minute Things to Do Before a Photo Contest

5 Ways to Get Ready for The World We Live In Photo Contest

A Winner’s Advice for Winning Photo Contests

Interview With Last Year’s Grand-Prize Winner of TWWLI

How to Resize Images for Photo Contests