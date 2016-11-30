Aimia | AGO Photography Prize Winner Announced

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto and Aimia have announced the winner of the 2016 Aimia|AGO Photography Prize. Selected by public vote, the $50,000 prize for contemporary photography was awarded to Ursula Schulz-Dornburg from Germany. The runner-ups were Talia Chetrit (USA), Jimmy Robert (France), Ursula Schulz-Dornburg (Germany) and Elizabeth Zvonar (Canada). All of the runner-ups will receive $5000 for their photography work.

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg’s work focuses on architecture and its destruction, and her images explore the connections between structures, land and people. The artist’s photography has taken her to Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iraq and Syria.

The Aimia|AGO Photography Prize exhibition will be on view at the AGO and online through January 1.