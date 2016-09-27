Camera Test: Fujifilm X-T2

The Fujifilm X-T2 is the newest CSC using Fujifilm’s X-Trans CMOS III sensor. A lot of function buttons and dials, a high resolution EVF (2.36 million RGB dots) and new and very fast AF system mean that it handles professionally.

Comments on Image Quality

Colour: The automatic white-balance system of the Fujifilm X-T2 behaved ambivalently. Some shots like the test shot of the GretagMacBeth chart show some neutral gray tones shifting into the bluish and even the magenta area of the colour space (the latter is very unusual). The portrait shot with fluorescent light shows a shift into the yellow and green direction. Nevertheless the X-T2 creates very nice, natural-looking colours. The raw/flash portrait shot is very nice with nearly porcelain-like colours. The differentiation of red colours is very good. The standard test box shows colours that are clearly differentiated into different luminance values. The camera offers a lot of film-simulation and other settings to adjust colour behaviour. You can also change settings for light and shadow reproduction in the menu.

Sharpness: For the Fujifilm X-T2 tests, we used two lens systems. The Fujinon XF 18-55 mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS was used for real life shots including continuous-mode speeds on the street and our portrait shot, and the Fujinon XF 23 mm f/1.4 R was used for technical tests like the resolution test. In combination with this lens, the camera reproduced the ISO 12233 chart with 3843 of 4000 lines per picture height. To achieve this high result, the test images are optimized by the camera processor and show some oversharpening effects. When shooting real-life shots, the sharpness effect isn’t really visible. The sharpness of details in our portrait shot and test box shot is very high, but it doesn’t look artificially exaggerated.

Noise: The new Fujifilm X-T2 performed very well in our noise tests. Luminance noise is very low and keeps way below the 1.0 percent line up to ISO 6400. In images with ISO 200 to 800 it can be noticed as a kind of “film grain” in some image elements. Colour noise is a little higher, and so the Fujifilm uses an intense anti-noise filtering, which is clearly visible in images taken with ISO 6400 and 12800.

The camera performed very well in our dynamic-range test. It achieved a maximum of 11 f-stops and keeps a high dynamic range level in images between ISO 400 to ISO 3200 (10 to 11 f-stops).

Comments on Handling

The X-T2 is Fujifilm’s second camera with the new X-Trans CMOS III sensor, which was debuted with the X-Pro2. So it’s the second X-camera to create images with 24-MP resolution, and Fujfilm’s first X-camera to record video in 4K resolution.

The X-T2 is based on a different concept and design than the X-Pro2. While the X-Pro2 offers a rangefinder design and a unique hybrid viewfinder, which combines optical-rangefinder technology with digital LCD screens, the new X-T2 has an SLR-like design and an electronic viewfinder like standard compact-system cameras. The viewfinder of the X-T2 is a high-resolution system and can be used for sports photography with fast moving objects. Even when using continuous modes, the viewfinder offers comfortable monitoring of the scene.

The new X-T2 has a brand new AF system based on a hybrid AF system that combines phase detection and contrast metering. It is very fast and has a lot of AF areas. It has 91 AF sensors and a matrix of 325 AF areas. In addition, it has different AF area settings, with 3 x 3, 5 x 5 and 7 x 7 AF sensor zones. Setting up the AF areas is very easy. There’s a small joystick on the back to change areas or chose a single AF sensor quickly and easily.

The new Fujifilm X-T2 has a lot of function dials on the top. On the left-hand side of the top, there’s the ISO set-up dial with settings from ISO 200 to ISO 12800. It also has a L(ow) and a H(igh) setting for ISO 100 to ISO 25600. To use the maximum high mode of ISO 51200, the photographer has to choose the basic set-up menu (“tools” icon + “ISO speed dial setting”) and switch between 25600 and 51200 setting for the ISO dial.

On the top right-hand side, there’s the shutter-speed dial with standard settings of Bulb and a range between 1 s and 1/8000 s. Additional shutter-speed settings are available by using the set-up dial on the back right-hand side. So you can choose settings like 1/80 s or 1/100 s setting when the set-up dial is set to 1/60 s or 1/125 s. By using the electronic shutter-speed system only, the camera offers additional shutter speeds up to 1/32000 s.

When setting both the shutter speed and the aperture mode switch on the lens to “A,” the camera will work in P/Automatic mode. By changing one of these parameters to a manual setting, the camera will be switched to Aperture or Shutter-Speed Priority mode. Beneath the ISO and shutter-speed dials, there are two additional set-up rings. The one on the left-hand side is used to choose modes like Single Shot, Continuous Shot (high and low speed) and more. The set-up ring beneath the shutter-speed dial can be used to select an auto exposure mode like “spot metering,” for example.

The camera does not have a built-in flash system, but it has a little compact flash system and a hot shoe for compact flashes including Fujfilm’s TTL metering and for remote triggers for a studio flash system.

There’s a third dial on the top—easily reached by the right-hand thumb—that allows for changing automatic exposure settings by +/- 3 f-stops.

For menu navigation and parameter setting, the camera has a 4-way control field. The buttons of this control field are also user-definable function buttons. The two parameter dials (one on the back and one on the front near the shutter-release button) and the small joystick make menu navigation and parameter set-up very comfortable. When pressed, the two parameter dials act as “Set” or “Ok” buttons. And the camera has a “Q”(uick) menu button to show basic image parameters directly on the screen and offer fast access to white-balance setting and much more.

Pros

+ fast system camera for high-quality images

+ high-resolution result in our test; nice colours due to Fujifilm X-Trans CMOS III sensor

+ a lot of set-up dials and function buttons (user definable) for professional handling

+ splashproof design, massive body

+ high resolution viewfinder and swivel LCD on the back

+ integrated Wi-Fi system for remote control and data transfer

Cons

– some functions/set-up parameters are a little “hidden” in the menu or confusing (ISO 25600/51200 set up, for example)

This review is based on precise lab tests conducted by BetterNet GmbH and provided by the Technical Imaging Press Association (TIPA). TIPA is the largest family of independent photo and imaging magazines worldwide. Photo Life is an active member of TIPA.

