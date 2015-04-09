MENU

The World We Live In IV: Winners’ Gallery

2
April 9, 2015 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in Awards and Contests, News & Events, Photo Life Extra Content by  •  2 Comments

Forest © Julie Larocque / Grand-Prize Winner of The World We Live In IV

We are pleased to announce the winners of our biggest annual photo contest, The World We Live In. Open to photographers from Canada and the U.S., the 4th edition of World We Live In offered more than $40,000 in prizes, including the latest photo equipment and a cruise to St-Pierre-et-Miquelon. The judges recognized 22 photographers for their outstanding images. Julie Larocque was named the Grand-Prize winner for her photograph Forest, and seven winners were named in each of the competition categories of Humanity, Environment and Interconnections. The First-Prize winners were Mimi Lo (Humanity), Sarolta Gyoker (Environment) and David Afriat (Interconnections). You can check out all 22 winning images in our online gallery and in the April/May issue on newsstands now. The 5th edition of the World We Live In will open in June 2015.

Tags: ,

2 Comments

  1. Ivan Benetti / October 5, 2016 at 7:19 am / Reply

    The link for the Online Gallery above is not working. Please fix it as it take us to this year contest entry site.

    • Jenny Montgomery / October 5, 2016 at 11:34 am / Reply

      Ivan,

      The link to the gallery worked when the post was published in April 2015, but for the subsequent years of the contest the site has been updated, so I removed the link from the post.

      Best,
      Jenny

Leave a Reply