The World We Live In IV: Winners’ Gallery

We are pleased to announce the winners of our biggest annual photo contest, The World We Live In. Open to photographers from Canada and the U.S., the 4th edition of World We Live In offered more than $40,000 in prizes, including the latest photo equipment and a cruise to St-Pierre-et-Miquelon. The judges recognized 22 photographers for their outstanding images. Julie Larocque was named the Grand-Prize winner for her photograph Forest, and seven winners were named in each of the competition categories of Humanity, Environment and Interconnections. The First-Prize winners were Mimi Lo (Humanity), Sarolta Gyoker (Environment) and David Afriat (Interconnections). You can check out all 22 winning images in our online gallery and in the April/May issue on newsstands now. The 5th edition of the World We Live In will open in June 2015.