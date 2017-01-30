MENU

5 Interesting Reads

What is the role of photography in a post-truth world? Trump's immigration ban has prevented photojournalist Eman Mohammed from travelling to be a part of the jury judging the World Press Photo competition. This is a creative way to use high ISO for night photography. This talk is encouraging if you are in a stage of starting over, whether you switching to a career in photography or going through another transition that makes you feel like you are going through a "winter"...

Our February/March Issue!

We're excitied to share our February/March issue with you! It's packed with great articles to inspire your photography—mentoring, Jalani Morgan's work to diversify collective memory, Troy Moth’s advice for realizing your goals, an interview with Angela Grauerholz, and much more…

Coming Up at the Whyte Museum…

Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff is presenting three exhibitions for this year’s Exposure Photography Festival: O Canada (I’m Sorry), Cowboys of the Americas and Through the Lens: 20th Anniversary.

Ricoh’s Weatherproof Pentax KP DSLR

Ricoh Imaging has announced the Pentax KP, an ultra-compact DSLR with features and controls that facilitate capturing images, even in the most demanding conditions.

Small Moments & Perception

From February 4 through March 4, Newzones in Calgary is presenting Virginia Mak’s Small Moments and the group show Perception, which is a part of the 2017 Exposure Photography Festival.

Cool Gadget: Mint Instantflex TL70

I’ve been pining for a digital twin-lens reflex for some time, so I decided to try out the new instant-film version available from Mint Cameras. The Instantflex TL70 seemed like a good way to satisfy my craving for a TLR shooting experience with some instant gratification.

Exposure: Alberta’s Photography Festival

Exposure Photography Festival runs throughout the month of February in Calgary, Banff and Canmore. With more than 25,000 attendees every year, this photography festival annually hosts a full schedule of events, portfolio reviews, photographer showcases and exhibitions.

Views of Canada

Through February 18, Viktor Kolář's Canada, 1968-1973 is one view at the Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto. This is the gallery's first solo exhibition of work by the celebrated Czech photographer.

Book Launch: The Long Night of Mégantic

This Saturday, January 28, is the book launch of Michel Huneault's The Long Night of Mégantic at the Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto. The book is 152 pages (49 photos in full colour) with an afterword by Photo Life collaborator Laurence Butet-Roch.

Aime Comme Montréal

Through February 19, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and Diversité artistique Montréal are featuring Aime Comme Montréal. Part of Montreal’s 375th-anniversary celebration, this exhibition features images of 30 intercultural Montreal couples photographed by Jacques Nadeau (Le Devoir) and Mikaël Theimer (Portraits of Montreal).

NPAC National Pictures of the Year Competition

NPAC's National Pictures of the Year competition is open for submissions through January 31 (11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time). The Student Photographer of the Year and Student Multimedia categories are open through April 15 (11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time).

Leila Alaoui’s No Pasara

Through April 30, Leila Alaoui’s No Pasara is being exhibited at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Alaoui used her photography to highlight issues related to migration, displacement and cultural identity.

5 Interesting Reads

Want to take a Harvard photography course for free? This global map shows photography hotspots. Here are some images of the civil rights movement. Were you familiar with the work of dance photographer Martha Swope? What would your last photo be?

The New Leica M10

The Leica M10 Press release by Leica An iconic camera system sets standards yet again: the perfect balance of long-established traditions and technical innovation in the Leica M10 embodies the essence of everything that is truly important for photography like no other camera before. Although all its functions have been adapted to meet the...

Fujifilm Announces GFX 50S Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera and More

Fujifilm has announced the GFX 50S medium-format mirrorless digital camera and three Fujinon lenses—the GF 63 mm f/2.8 R WR, the GF 32-64 mm f/4 R LM WR, and the GF 120 mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro.