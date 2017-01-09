Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II Press release from Canon At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced a host of new travel-friendly imaging products. Included in this announcement is the slim and lightweight, carry-anywhere PowerShot G9 X Mark II digital camera; the PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit, ideal for the vlogger on-the-go; and three updated models to the line of family-friendly VIXIA HF R-series personal...
Fujifilm Introduces FinePix XP120 and X-Series...
Fujifilm has announced the new FinePix XP120; the new Fujifilm X-Pro2 Body with XF 23-mm f/2 R WR Lens and Lens Hood Kit, Graphite Edition; and the...