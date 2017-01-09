MENU

New Products From Canon

January 12, 2017  • 

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II Press release from Canon At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced a host of new travel-friendly imaging products. Included in this announcement is the slim and lightweight, carry-anywhere PowerShot G9 X Mark II digital camera; the PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit, ideal for the vlogger on-the-go; and three updated models to the line of family-friendly VIXIA HF R-series personal...

January 9, 2017  • 

Fujifilm Introduces FinePix XP120 and X-Series Cameras in New Colours

Fujifilm has announced the new FinePix XP120; the new Fujifilm X-Pro2 Body with XF 23-mm f/2 R WR Lens and Lens Hood Kit, Graphite Edition; and the new Fujifilm X-T2 Body, Graphite Silver Edition.

January 6, 2017  • 

5 Interesting Reads

In case you need a reminder of the importance of off-site backups... Here are some tips on how to make money as a photographer. Have you considered these alternatives to a 365 project? Did you hear that DJI bought Hasselblad? And Kodak has a new venture...Kodakit.

January 4, 2017  • 

Just Announced: The Nikon D5600, Coolpix W100 and Coolpix A300

The Nikon D5600 Press release by Nikon Canada Nikon Canada has announced the Canadian availability of the compact and lightweight Nikon D5600, a connected camera for those ready to step up their photography and unleash their inner artist, while easily sharing amazing images with friends and family. The 24.2-megapixel D5600 features Nikon...

January 3, 2017  • 

5 Interesting Reads

Have you ever wanted to just completely change directions in your life? This photographer did (and became National Geographic's Photographer of the Year.) These are some of Bill Cunningham's unpublished photos. Are you considering getting into product photography? Are you familiar with Louis Mendes' street photography? Prime...

December 23, 2016  • 

Happy Holidays!

All of us here at Photo Life would like to wish you a wonderful holiday season and new year full of enjoyable photo experiences. After a break for the holidays, we'll get back to our regular posting schedule on January 3. See you in 2017!

December 21, 2016  • 

5 Interesting Reads

Have you heard of street photographer Robert Haas? Have you tried Facebook's photo-sharing service, Moments? "Is Being a Photographer Worth Losing Time With Your Kids?" Here are 5 interesting reads!

December 21, 2016  • 

Sigma Releases New sd Quattro-H Mirrorless Camera with Larger Foveon Sensor

SIGMA Canada announced the SIGMA sd Quattro H, the new high-image-quality digital camera that incorporates the Foveon X3 direct image sensor (generation name: “Quattro”).

December 20, 2016  • 

Movies for Shutterbugs!

It's cold outside, so we thought we'd share some photo-themed movies for those days when you want to stay instead and watch a film. If you have other ideas to add, share them in the comments!

December 20, 2016  • 

Cool Gadget: OrangeMonkie Foldio360 and Foldio2

One type of photography I’ve found myself shooting much more often than I expected is product photography. I’ve been looking for a simple option to quickly capture more professional product shots, and that’s why I was interested in the new Foldio gear from OrangeMonkie.

December 20, 2016  • 

Power to the People

This winter Ryerson Image Centre and Black Artist’s Network Dialogue are presenting a series of exhibitions in Toronto called Power to the People: Photography and Video of Repression and Black Protest.

December 19, 2016  • 

Photography’s Struggle With Truth

In our December/January issue, Sam Edmonds addresses some important questions about ethics in "Objectivity or Objectification: Photography's Struggle With Truth.” Diving deep, Edmonds doesn't hesitate to nudge us to consider how we evaluate "truth" and the far-reaching impact that has on the industry and society as a whole.

December 19, 2016  • 

The New SRDx Photoshop Plug-in For Dust-and-Scratch Removal

The plug-in SRDx complements Photoshop's image-repair tools while accelerating the correction time.

December 13, 2016  • 

5 Interesting Reads

Here's the photographer who took the Time photograph of Trump. Forbes had an article on the McCord Museum's Notman exhibition. (And if you'll be in Montreal before it closes on March 26, don't miss it. It's excellent...one of the best photo exhibitions I've seen in a long time!) This article explains why Snapchat has lasted. Are you...

December 12, 2016  • 

Bugaboo Spire Centennial Climb Photography Exhibition

The Whyte Museum in Banff is presenting the Bugaboo Spire Centennial Climb photography exhibition including 16 images by expedition photographer Ivan Petrov.